Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

I got a new 2014 silverado work truck whit 15 miles on it at first it was excellent, at about 200 miles the truck started to have a bad idle not smooth anymore and when its cold it can be felt more changed fuel types higher octane of 91 and tried E85 and no change. i already tuck it to the dealer 2 times at 2 different ones and they say the same thing,they say "it has no codes is working ok, it could be how the truck works after brake in and we have no updates or recalls for rough idle, we don't feel anything" they would feel it if it their truck and its a warranty issue. I been searching and looks like I'm not the only one whit that problem whit a GM truck

Jenny Carlson , 03/22/2016 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

12 of 15 people found this review helpful

Only 17k miles on this truck after 2 years of ownership. At this point I'm even hearing from service people that this year 2014 Double Cabs are trouble. The paint job is the cheapest I've ever seen and started chipping the first week. The dash came loose and had to be "tightened". Now I have a horrible smell coming from the HVAC vents. TURN RADIUS is awful. Didn't realize how bad until I rented a truck (happened to be Ram - same class as my truck size) and it was like night and day. No problem turning, u-turning, parking, etc in the Ram. Hate all those things in my Chevy. (I'm a repeat Chevy owner and never had such low quality) I'm actually worried about the value of my vehicle down the road when all the problems become public knowledge and it's branded a bad year to buy. The responsiveness is like driving a 50's or 60's vehicle instead of 2014. Sluggish. In addition, Chevy has moved to a new fabric for their interiors. As a result the interior is not nearly as comfortable as older models. They say the new fabric is easier to clean. Well I have found the opposite to be true. Having a dog that I like to take with me, has been a nightmare. The fabric attracts the hair and actually gets stuck in the weave of the material. I have to take a rubber brush as hard as I can to "comb" the hair out of the seat material, while I have a vacuum in the other hand to try and grab the hair as soon as it's even partially free from the material. Previous seat fabrics were never a problem to clean and vacuum hair. Service reps actually had the nerve to tell me I just needed to change the setting on my AC/Heat to exterior air before turning off and getting out of the vehicle. That somehow the way I use my HVAC is causing the problem! Every concern I have bought up to service is dismissed immediately as something I must be doing wrong. And that was from the Service department manager! In addition when the dealer "fixed" the dash, they managed to put a dent in the door of my truck. While it's now scheduled to be fixed and they took ownership, seems to me maybe they need to look within for who is doing something wrong as relates to these trucks. I have 2 positives for this truck: 1. The stay in place floor mats. 2. The 4-door double cab as an in-between to the crew cab. I have now contact Chevrolet corporate. So far I'm being put off in a noncommittal let's get dealer to address issues… Really? Don't really think a dealer can fix an inferior product with design flaws.