Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,724
|$10,156
|$11,509
|Clean
|$7,156
|$9,405
|$10,645
|Average
|$6,022
|$7,902
|$8,915
|Rough
|$4,888
|$6,399
|$7,186
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,966
|$9,553
|$10,987
|Clean
|$6,455
|$8,846
|$10,162
|Average
|$5,432
|$7,433
|$8,511
|Rough
|$4,409
|$6,019
|$6,860
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,349
|$6,279
|$7,346
|Clean
|$4,030
|$5,814
|$6,794
|Average
|$3,392
|$4,885
|$5,690
|Rough
|$2,753
|$3,956
|$4,586
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,532
|$10,080
|$11,495
|Clean
|$6,979
|$9,335
|$10,631
|Average
|$5,873
|$7,843
|$8,904
|Rough
|$4,767
|$6,352
|$7,177
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,841
|$6,029
|$6,694
|Clean
|$4,485
|$5,583
|$6,191
|Average
|$3,775
|$4,691
|$5,185
|Rough
|$3,064
|$3,799
|$4,179
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,777
|$9,062
|$10,330
|Clean
|$6,280
|$8,391
|$9,554
|Average
|$5,284
|$7,051
|$8,002
|Rough
|$4,289
|$5,710
|$6,450
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,862
|$10,481
|$11,935
|Clean
|$7,285
|$9,706
|$11,038
|Average
|$6,130
|$8,155
|$9,245
|Rough
|$4,976
|$6,604
|$7,452
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,310
|$7,363
|$8,501
|Clean
|$4,921
|$6,818
|$7,862
|Average
|$4,141
|$5,729
|$6,585
|Rough
|$3,361
|$4,639
|$5,308
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,212
|$11,912
|$13,415
|Clean
|$8,536
|$11,031
|$12,407
|Average
|$7,183
|$9,268
|$10,391
|Rough
|$5,830
|$7,506
|$8,376
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,389
|$9,905
|$11,302
|Clean
|$6,846
|$9,173
|$10,453
|Average
|$5,761
|$7,707
|$8,755
|Rough
|$4,677
|$6,241
|$7,057
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,525
|$8,886
|$10,195
|Clean
|$6,046
|$8,228
|$9,429
|Average
|$5,088
|$6,914
|$7,898
|Rough
|$4,130
|$5,599
|$6,366
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,178
|$10,196
|$11,866
|Clean
|$6,651
|$9,442
|$10,974
|Average
|$5,597
|$7,933
|$9,191
|Rough
|$4,543
|$6,425
|$7,409
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,702
|$10,289
|$11,725
|Clean
|$7,136
|$9,528
|$10,844
|Average
|$6,006
|$8,006
|$9,083
|Rough
|$4,875
|$6,483
|$7,321
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,366
|$12,253
|$13,859
|Clean
|$8,678
|$11,346
|$12,817
|Average
|$7,303
|$9,533
|$10,735
|Rough
|$5,928
|$7,720
|$8,653
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,035
|$9,475
|$10,829
|Clean
|$6,518
|$8,774
|$10,016
|Average
|$5,485
|$7,372
|$8,389
|Rough
|$4,453
|$5,970
|$6,761
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,379
|$10,439
|$11,591
|Clean
|$7,763
|$9,666
|$10,720
|Average
|$6,533
|$8,122
|$8,978
|Rough
|$5,303
|$6,577
|$7,237
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,280
|$8,886
|$9,786
|Clean
|$6,746
|$8,228
|$9,051
|Average
|$5,677
|$6,913
|$7,580
|Rough
|$4,608
|$5,599
|$6,110
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,144
|$10,788
|$12,257
|Clean
|$7,546
|$9,989
|$11,336
|Average
|$6,350
|$8,393
|$9,495
|Rough
|$5,154
|$6,797
|$7,653
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,187
|$7,171
|$7,727
|Clean
|$5,733
|$6,640
|$7,147
|Average
|$4,824
|$5,579
|$5,986
|Rough
|$3,916
|$4,518
|$4,825
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,885
|$9,222
|$10,519
|Clean
|$6,380
|$8,540
|$9,729
|Average
|$5,369
|$7,176
|$8,148
|Rough
|$4,358
|$5,811
|$6,568
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,416
|$8,705
|$9,975
|Clean
|$5,945
|$8,061
|$9,225
|Average
|$5,003
|$6,773
|$7,727
|Rough
|$4,061
|$5,485
|$6,228
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,092
|$6,620
|$7,472
|Clean
|$4,719
|$6,131
|$6,910
|Average
|$3,971
|$5,151
|$5,788
|Rough
|$3,223
|$4,171
|$4,665
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,404
|$7,370
|$8,460
|Clean
|$5,008
|$6,825
|$7,824
|Average
|$4,214
|$5,734
|$6,553
|Rough
|$3,421
|$4,644
|$5,282
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,026
|$6,447
|$7,238
|Clean
|$4,657
|$5,970
|$6,694
|Average
|$3,919
|$5,016
|$5,607
|Rough
|$3,181
|$4,062
|$4,519
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,578
|$11,232
|$12,707
|Clean
|$7,949
|$10,401
|$11,752
|Average
|$6,689
|$8,739
|$9,843
|Rough
|$5,430
|$7,077
|$7,934
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,672
|$12,737
|$14,439
|Clean
|$8,962
|$11,794
|$13,354
|Average
|$7,542
|$9,910
|$11,185
|Rough
|$6,122
|$8,025
|$9,015
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,920
|$11,291
|$12,614
|Clean
|$8,266
|$10,455
|$11,666
|Average
|$6,956
|$8,785
|$9,771
|Rough
|$5,646
|$7,114
|$7,876
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,835
|$10,686
|$12,267
|Clean
|$7,260
|$9,896
|$11,345
|Average
|$6,110
|$8,315
|$9,502
|Rough
|$4,959
|$6,733
|$7,659
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,863
|$12,465
|$13,917
|Clean
|$9,139
|$11,543
|$12,871
|Average
|$7,691
|$9,698
|$10,780
|Rough
|$6,243
|$7,854
|$8,689
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,999
|$10,649
|$12,120
|Clean
|$7,412
|$9,861
|$11,210
|Average
|$6,237
|$8,285
|$9,389
|Rough
|$5,063
|$6,710
|$7,568
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,393
|$6,168
|$7,152
|Clean
|$4,070
|$5,712
|$6,614
|Average
|$3,425
|$4,799
|$5,540
|Rough
|$2,780
|$3,886
|$4,465
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,869
|$10,335
|$11,707
|Clean
|$7,292
|$9,570
|$10,827
|Average
|$6,136
|$8,041
|$9,068
|Rough
|$4,981
|$6,512
|$7,309
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,300
|$9,858
|$11,278
|Clean
|$6,764
|$9,129
|$10,431
|Average
|$5,692
|$7,670
|$8,736
|Rough
|$4,620
|$6,212
|$7,042
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,626
|$10,354
|$11,868
|Clean
|$7,066
|$9,588
|$10,977
|Average
|$5,946
|$8,056
|$9,193
|Rough
|$4,827
|$6,524
|$7,410
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,714
|$9,093
|$10,414
|Clean
|$6,221
|$8,420
|$9,631
|Average
|$5,236
|$7,075
|$8,067
|Rough
|$4,250
|$5,730
|$6,502
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,691
|$7,780
|$8,938
|Clean
|$5,273
|$7,205
|$8,267
|Average
|$4,438
|$6,053
|$6,924
|Rough
|$3,602
|$4,902
|$5,581
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,441
|$11,189
|$12,716
|Clean
|$7,821
|$10,362
|$11,760
|Average
|$6,582
|$8,706
|$9,850
|Rough
|$5,343
|$7,050
|$7,939
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,768
|$10,127
|$11,440
|Clean
|$7,198
|$9,378
|$10,581
|Average
|$6,057
|$7,880
|$8,862
|Rough
|$4,917
|$6,381
|$7,143
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,381
|$8,662
|$9,928
|Clean
|$5,912
|$8,022
|$9,182
|Average
|$4,976
|$6,740
|$7,690
|Rough
|$4,039
|$5,458
|$6,198
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,702
|$11,480
|$13,023
|Clean
|$8,064
|$10,631
|$12,045
|Average
|$6,786
|$8,932
|$10,088
|Rough
|$5,508
|$7,234
|$8,131
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,202
|$9,773
|$11,198
|Clean
|$6,673
|$9,050
|$10,357
|Average
|$5,616
|$7,604
|$8,674
|Rough
|$4,558
|$6,158
|$6,992
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,813
|$13,923
|$15,654
|Clean
|$10,020
|$12,893
|$14,478
|Average
|$8,432
|$10,833
|$12,126
|Rough
|$6,844
|$8,773
|$9,774
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,433
|$9,870
|$11,225
|Clean
|$6,888
|$9,140
|$10,381
|Average
|$5,796
|$7,680
|$8,695
|Rough
|$4,705
|$6,219
|$7,008
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,612
|$11,397
|$12,945
|Clean
|$7,980
|$10,554
|$11,972
|Average
|$6,715
|$8,867
|$10,027
|Rough
|$5,451
|$7,181
|$8,082