  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,724$10,156$11,509
Clean$7,156$9,405$10,645
Average$6,022$7,902$8,915
Rough$4,888$6,399$7,186
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,966$9,553$10,987
Clean$6,455$8,846$10,162
Average$5,432$7,433$8,511
Rough$4,409$6,019$6,860
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,349$6,279$7,346
Clean$4,030$5,814$6,794
Average$3,392$4,885$5,690
Rough$2,753$3,956$4,586
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,532$10,080$11,495
Clean$6,979$9,335$10,631
Average$5,873$7,843$8,904
Rough$4,767$6,352$7,177
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,841$6,029$6,694
Clean$4,485$5,583$6,191
Average$3,775$4,691$5,185
Rough$3,064$3,799$4,179
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,777$9,062$10,330
Clean$6,280$8,391$9,554
Average$5,284$7,051$8,002
Rough$4,289$5,710$6,450
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,862$10,481$11,935
Clean$7,285$9,706$11,038
Average$6,130$8,155$9,245
Rough$4,976$6,604$7,452
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,310$7,363$8,501
Clean$4,921$6,818$7,862
Average$4,141$5,729$6,585
Rough$3,361$4,639$5,308
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,212$11,912$13,415
Clean$8,536$11,031$12,407
Average$7,183$9,268$10,391
Rough$5,830$7,506$8,376
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,389$9,905$11,302
Clean$6,846$9,173$10,453
Average$5,761$7,707$8,755
Rough$4,677$6,241$7,057
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,525$8,886$10,195
Clean$6,046$8,228$9,429
Average$5,088$6,914$7,898
Rough$4,130$5,599$6,366
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,178$10,196$11,866
Clean$6,651$9,442$10,974
Average$5,597$7,933$9,191
Rough$4,543$6,425$7,409
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,702$10,289$11,725
Clean$7,136$9,528$10,844
Average$6,006$8,006$9,083
Rough$4,875$6,483$7,321
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,366$12,253$13,859
Clean$8,678$11,346$12,817
Average$7,303$9,533$10,735
Rough$5,928$7,720$8,653
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,035$9,475$10,829
Clean$6,518$8,774$10,016
Average$5,485$7,372$8,389
Rough$4,453$5,970$6,761
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,379$10,439$11,591
Clean$7,763$9,666$10,720
Average$6,533$8,122$8,978
Rough$5,303$6,577$7,237
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,280$8,886$9,786
Clean$6,746$8,228$9,051
Average$5,677$6,913$7,580
Rough$4,608$5,599$6,110
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,144$10,788$12,257
Clean$7,546$9,989$11,336
Average$6,350$8,393$9,495
Rough$5,154$6,797$7,653
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,187$7,171$7,727
Clean$5,733$6,640$7,147
Average$4,824$5,579$5,986
Rough$3,916$4,518$4,825
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,885$9,222$10,519
Clean$6,380$8,540$9,729
Average$5,369$7,176$8,148
Rough$4,358$5,811$6,568
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,416$8,705$9,975
Clean$5,945$8,061$9,225
Average$5,003$6,773$7,727
Rough$4,061$5,485$6,228
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,092$6,620$7,472
Clean$4,719$6,131$6,910
Average$3,971$5,151$5,788
Rough$3,223$4,171$4,665
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,404$7,370$8,460
Clean$5,008$6,825$7,824
Average$4,214$5,734$6,553
Rough$3,421$4,644$5,282
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,026$6,447$7,238
Clean$4,657$5,970$6,694
Average$3,919$5,016$5,607
Rough$3,181$4,062$4,519
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,578$11,232$12,707
Clean$7,949$10,401$11,752
Average$6,689$8,739$9,843
Rough$5,430$7,077$7,934
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,672$12,737$14,439
Clean$8,962$11,794$13,354
Average$7,542$9,910$11,185
Rough$6,122$8,025$9,015
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,920$11,291$12,614
Clean$8,266$10,455$11,666
Average$6,956$8,785$9,771
Rough$5,646$7,114$7,876
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,835$10,686$12,267
Clean$7,260$9,896$11,345
Average$6,110$8,315$9,502
Rough$4,959$6,733$7,659
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,863$12,465$13,917
Clean$9,139$11,543$12,871
Average$7,691$9,698$10,780
Rough$6,243$7,854$8,689
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,999$10,649$12,120
Clean$7,412$9,861$11,210
Average$6,237$8,285$9,389
Rough$5,063$6,710$7,568
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,393$6,168$7,152
Clean$4,070$5,712$6,614
Average$3,425$4,799$5,540
Rough$2,780$3,886$4,465
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,869$10,335$11,707
Clean$7,292$9,570$10,827
Average$6,136$8,041$9,068
Rough$4,981$6,512$7,309
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,300$9,858$11,278
Clean$6,764$9,129$10,431
Average$5,692$7,670$8,736
Rough$4,620$6,212$7,042
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,626$10,354$11,868
Clean$7,066$9,588$10,977
Average$5,946$8,056$9,193
Rough$4,827$6,524$7,410
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,714$9,093$10,414
Clean$6,221$8,420$9,631
Average$5,236$7,075$8,067
Rough$4,250$5,730$6,502
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,691$7,780$8,938
Clean$5,273$7,205$8,267
Average$4,438$6,053$6,924
Rough$3,602$4,902$5,581
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,441$11,189$12,716
Clean$7,821$10,362$11,760
Average$6,582$8,706$9,850
Rough$5,343$7,050$7,939
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,768$10,127$11,440
Clean$7,198$9,378$10,581
Average$6,057$7,880$8,862
Rough$4,917$6,381$7,143
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,381$8,662$9,928
Clean$5,912$8,022$9,182
Average$4,976$6,740$7,690
Rough$4,039$5,458$6,198
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,702$11,480$13,023
Clean$8,064$10,631$12,045
Average$6,786$8,932$10,088
Rough$5,508$7,234$8,131
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,202$9,773$11,198
Clean$6,673$9,050$10,357
Average$5,616$7,604$8,674
Rough$4,558$6,158$6,992
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,813$13,923$15,654
Clean$10,020$12,893$14,478
Average$8,432$10,833$12,126
Rough$6,844$8,773$9,774
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,433$9,870$11,225
Clean$6,888$9,140$10,381
Average$5,796$7,680$8,695
Rough$4,705$6,219$7,008
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,612$11,397$12,945
Clean$7,980$10,554$11,972
Average$6,715$8,867$10,027
Rough$5,451$7,181$8,082
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,814 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,814 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,814 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $2,753 to $7,346, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.