Consumer Rating
(28)
2004 Chevrolet S-10 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Torquey V6, nimble off-road, cheap price.
  • Spotty build quality, inferior-grade interior trim, low seating positions, poor crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Held over until its replacement, the Colorado, hits full production, the S-10 only makes sense as a no-frills work truck.

2004 Highlights

The Chevrolet S-10, like its GMC cousin, the Sonoma, is only available as a crew cab 4x4 for the 2004 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet S-10.

5(57%)
4(32%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
28 reviews
See all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this truck
Cougar69,06/07/2004
This is my first truck and I am just delighted with it. I love its 4 wheel drive capability yet it is still a sweet looking truck. I love my truck, I think chevy may have gotten a lifetime customer out of me
2004 s10
Jimbo C.,03/30/2004
I just bought this 2004 s10 Crew Cab and i love it i test drove the new Colorado and they are nice but i don't think they compare to the s10. The s10 is much more comfortable and has a lot more torque. I don't know why Chevy is getting rid of it. All i buy is Chevy vehicles i think they are the best and nothing else even can come close.
love turned to dislike
dakitn,05/07/2013
I agree with the other posting, love the truck, but it is a money pit. Had to put in another rear end at 70,000 miles, and know another guy also did. the road noise is terrible, wheel bearing bad, new radiator, gas tank broke between the nozzle and tank, fuel pump gone, just to name a few. I have had the truck from 13,000 miles. have had other s10's in past and no problems at the rate of this one.
Good value
E-Man,09/08/2003
I have two young daughters, 5 and 2, yet wanted a pickup. Bought the S-10 after a lot of research and shopping, comparing it favorably to the Tacoma (pricey) and F-150 (couldn't afford 4 doors plus 4WD). So far, so very good. It's a lot of fun to drive, handles exceptionally and was a tremendous value after the $4,000 rebate and other discounts. One suggestion: Buy a light color. I bought the dark, Indigo blue and, while I like it, it seems to scratch easily to a white undercoat. Otherwise, I bought a loaded pickup (all power, 4WD, cruise, CD, etc.) for less than $18,000, NOT including my trade. Until Ford makes a Ranger four door, I think it's hard to beat.
See all 28 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet S-10
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 features & specs
More about the 2004 Chevrolet S-10

Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

