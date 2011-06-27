2004 Chevrolet S-10 Review
Pros & Cons
- Torquey V6, nimble off-road, cheap price.
- Spotty build quality, inferior-grade interior trim, low seating positions, poor crash test scores.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,163 - $4,036
Used S-10 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Held over until its replacement, the Colorado, hits full production, the S-10 only makes sense as a no-frills work truck.
2004 Highlights
The Chevrolet S-10, like its GMC cousin, the Sonoma, is only available as a crew cab 4x4 for the 2004 model year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet S-10.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Cougar69,06/07/2004
This is my first truck and I am just delighted with it. I love its 4 wheel drive capability yet it is still a sweet looking truck. I love my truck, I think chevy may have gotten a lifetime customer out of me
Jimbo C.,03/30/2004
I just bought this 2004 s10 Crew Cab and i love it i test drove the new Colorado and they are nice but i don't think they compare to the s10. The s10 is much more comfortable and has a lot more torque. I don't know why Chevy is getting rid of it. All i buy is Chevy vehicles i think they are the best and nothing else even can come close.
dakitn,05/07/2013
I agree with the other posting, love the truck, but it is a money pit. Had to put in another rear end at 70,000 miles, and know another guy also did. the road noise is terrible, wheel bearing bad, new radiator, gas tank broke between the nozzle and tank, fuel pump gone, just to name a few. I have had the truck from 13,000 miles. have had other s10's in past and no problems at the rate of this one.
E-Man,09/08/2003
I have two young daughters, 5 and 2, yet wanted a pickup. Bought the S-10 after a lot of research and shopping, comparing it favorably to the Tacoma (pricey) and F-150 (couldn't afford 4 doors plus 4WD). So far, so very good. It's a lot of fun to drive, handles exceptionally and was a tremendous value after the $4,000 rebate and other discounts. One suggestion: Buy a light color. I bought the dark, Indigo blue and, while I like it, it seems to scratch easily to a white undercoat. Otherwise, I bought a loaded pickup (all power, 4WD, cruise, CD, etc.) for less than $18,000, NOT including my trade. Until Ford makes a Ranger four door, I think it's hard to beat.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 features & specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the S-10
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD