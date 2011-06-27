2003 Chevrolet S-10 Review
Pros & Cons
- Fuel-efficient base engine, torquey optional V6, stump-jumping ZR2 off-road package.
- Spotty build quality, inferior-grade interior trim, low seating positions, poor crash test scores.
List Price Estimate
$1,909 - $3,747
Edmunds' Expert Review
Now nine years old (that's, like, 80 in people years), the Chevy S-10 is in desperate need of a redesign.
2003 Highlights
The S-10 gets few changes for what may be the final year of production of the current model. There's new cloth upholstery for the seats and door panels, a new fuel-injection system for the 4.3-liter V6 and a sport package for crew cab models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet S-10.
Most helpful consumer reviews
seth16,05/25/2011
Ive had this truck for a year and a half , before that it was owned by my uncle . This truck has 325,000km on it , most are highway kilometers but it still runs like its brand new ! It has plenty of acceleration for what i need and hp ! The seats are very nice and great for long rides and easy to clean also . The back seat looks very decieving ; everyone before the go on think that it wil be very unconfourtable as you look at the size , but when they are sitting in it ( even for long trips ) they rather have this seat than the passangerseat because of all the leg room . I also love how it doesnt have carpet , easy to not get stains . I love this truck for many different reasons !
Elk Hauler,11/13/2015
2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
Living in Central Montana and traveling over terrain that few people will ever experience in their life time I can attest to the durability and ruggedness of this truck. I've been able to go places that few 4X4 vehicles of full size could ever go. I've pulled a 23' travel trailer 450 miles over the Rockies with this smaller truck and rarely went below 50mph and still got 17mpg. I shouldn't have pulled that trailer but here in Montana one can get away with some things that elsewhere you can't. The truck was up to it and then some. I love this truck! I've owned personally and in my business approx. 23 new pickups of Ford and Chevy make and this truck is without doubt the best vehicle I've ever owned. The ONLY problem I've had is with the automatic shifter into 4X4. I had to install a manual cable pull device to ingage the front wheel drive. If I could find another one of these I would buy it one the spot.
stephen,07/08/2010
I love my s-10. Best truck I have owned so far wish it would have been lifted up a little more tho but otherwise I love it.
brian,09/09/2006
I puchased this vehicle hoping for descent fuel mileage. I was a little disappointed. Power is great. It has been a reliable truck so far.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
