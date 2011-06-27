Living in Central Montana and traveling over terrain that few people will ever experience in their life time I can attest to the durability and ruggedness of this truck. I've been able to go places that few 4X4 vehicles of full size could ever go. I've pulled a 23' travel trailer 450 miles over the Rockies with this smaller truck and rarely went below 50mph and still got 17mpg. I shouldn't have pulled that trailer but here in Montana one can get away with some things that elsewhere you can't. The truck was up to it and then some. I love this truck! I've owned personally and in my business approx. 23 new pickups of Ford and Chevy make and this truck is without doubt the best vehicle I've ever owned. The ONLY problem I've had is with the automatic shifter into 4X4. I had to install a manual cable pull device to ingage the front wheel drive. If I could find another one of these I would buy it one the spot.

