Consumer Rating
(110)
2003 Chevrolet S-10 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient base engine, torquey optional V6, stump-jumping ZR2 off-road package.
  • Spotty build quality, inferior-grade interior trim, low seating positions, poor crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now nine years old (that's, like, 80 in people years), the Chevy S-10 is in desperate need of a redesign.

2003 Highlights

The S-10 gets few changes for what may be the final year of production of the current model. There's new cloth upholstery for the seats and door panels, a new fuel-injection system for the 4.3-liter V6 and a sport package for crew cab models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet S-10.

5(55%)
4(27%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.3
110 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

325,000 km and still runs like its brand new !
seth16,05/25/2011
Ive had this truck for a year and a half , before that it was owned by my uncle . This truck has 325,000km on it , most are highway kilometers but it still runs like its brand new ! It has plenty of acceleration for what i need and hp ! The seats are very nice and great for long rides and easy to clean also . The back seat looks very decieving ; everyone before the go on think that it wil be very unconfourtable as you look at the size , but when they are sitting in it ( even for long trips ) they rather have this seat than the passangerseat because of all the leg room . I also love how it doesnt have carpet , easy to not get stains . I love this truck for many different reasons !
The Elk Hauler
Elk Hauler,11/13/2015
2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
Living in Central Montana and traveling over terrain that few people will ever experience in their life time I can attest to the durability and ruggedness of this truck. I've been able to go places that few 4X4 vehicles of full size could ever go. I've pulled a 23' travel trailer 450 miles over the Rockies with this smaller truck and rarely went below 50mph and still got 17mpg. I shouldn't have pulled that trailer but here in Montana one can get away with some things that elsewhere you can't. The truck was up to it and then some. I love this truck! I've owned personally and in my business approx. 23 new pickups of Ford and Chevy make and this truck is without doubt the best vehicle I've ever owned. The ONLY problem I've had is with the automatic shifter into 4X4. I had to install a manual cable pull device to ingage the front wheel drive. If I could find another one of these I would buy it one the spot.
great
stephen,07/08/2010
I love my s-10. Best truck I have owned so far wish it would have been lifted up a little more tho but otherwise I love it.
Not bad
brian,09/09/2006
I puchased this vehicle hoping for descent fuel mileage. I was a little disappointed. Power is great. It has been a reliable truck so far.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2003 Chevrolet S-10

Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Crew Cab, S-10 Regular Cab, S-10 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab LS ZR2 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab LS ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS is priced between $5,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 116447 and141841 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet S-10s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet S-10 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2003 S-10s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 116447 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet S-10s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,349.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,766.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,679.

