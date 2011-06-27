  1. Home
1998 Chevrolet S-10 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel efficient base engine. Sporty styling. Powerful optional V6. Handy third door option.
  • Shabby build quality. Low seating positions. Rattly third door option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Like most of today's compact trucks, Chevrolet's S-Series grew more car-like when it was redesigned for 1994. That's the trend, and Chevy has done a good job of transforming its small-scale pickups without blurring their identity as practical machines. Riding smoother and handling better, they gained plenty in performance potential and overall refinement, ranking closer to their main competition, Ford's similar-sized Ranger. Grasp the S-10's long manual-transmission gearshift lever and it's easy to imagine you're wielding a big rig, while enjoying the blissful comforts of a compact.

Four-cylinder models need that manual shift to derive top performance, but the two V6 engine options are strong with either manual or automatic transmissions. For maximum output, the optional 180-horsepower L35 Vortec 4300 V6 is the engine to select (190 horsepower in 4WD models). The slightly less energetic LF6 Vortec 4300 V6 is no slouch, nearly matching the L35 in power and torque.

Extended cab models can be equipped with a handy access panel that opens wide to allow for easier access to the rear of the cab. Located on the driver's side, the optional third door deletes one of the extended cab's jump seats, but makes it much easier to load cargo, a friend, or your pal Spot into the S-10. Be warned, the third door can make for aggravating rattles on broken pavement.

Two- and four-wheel drive trucks come in several configurations, with a short or long bed, fleetside box or sportside box, and a short or extended wheelbase available. Ride comfort varies from car-smooth to strictly firm, depending on the choice of suspensions and tires.

Headroom is ample and seats are supportive, but the driver sits low, facing a tall steering wheel and cowl. In theory, three people fit across an S-Series bench seat, but it's hard to imagine an adult human being slim enough to squeeze into the space allotted. Surprisingly, the extended cab's rear jump seats are comfortable for short trips, as long as only one adult occupies the space behind the front seats.

Full gauges are excellent and easy to read, but the upright dashboard is constructed of cheap and brittle-looking plastic. Despite a low-height windshield--not unlike the Ranger's--visibility is super, helped by huge mirrors. Dual airbags and daytime running lamps are standard. All models have four-wheel antilock braking. Off-roaders will want the burly ZR2 package that makes the truck's body wider and taller, featuring special wheel flares, tough suspension components, and aggressive rubber.

For 1998, the S-10 gets a new front end and redesigned rear bumper. The new styling helps to associate the S-10 with the rest of the Chevy truck lineup thanks to a thick horizontal chrome bar and thin stretched headlamps just below the edge of the hood. The interior is revised, and a new dashboard debuts with dual airbags. Ergonomics are very good, but the plastic used to construct the dash still looks like it belongs on a Tonka truck. Standard equipment now includes a theft-deterrent system and automatic headlight control. On 4WD models, four-wheel disc brakes have been added, and with an automatic transmission, the transfer case is refined for smoother and quieter operation. The standard 2.2-liter four-cylinder benefits from the same Vortec technology Chevrolet bestows upon the optional V6 engines. There are also new radios and automatics have a column-mounted shifter instead of a space-robbing console stick.

Like many Chevrolets, the S-10 is loaded with value, but we've never warmed up to it. With the refinements made for 1998, perhaps this little pickup will prove to be likeable.

1998 Highlights

The S-10 gets a sheet metal makeover and a new interior with dual airbags that incorporate second-generation technology for reduced force deployments. The basic four-cylinder engine benefits from Vortec technology this year, while 4WD models now have four-wheel disc brakes and a more refined transfer case on trucks with an automatic transmission. New radios, automatic headlight control and a standard theft-deterrent system sum up the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet S-10.

5(39%)
4(31%)
3(18%)
2(10%)
1(2%)
4.0
67 reviews
67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1998 s10
Daniel,05/17/2016
LS 2dr Extended Cab Stepside SB
This is a great little truck for a first truck. Got mine with 129 K miles. And just sold it for something bigger. The double Cardan u joint did make a noise but that just happens with the post 1995 models.overall was reliable and a great daily driver with the 4 cylinder engine. Not worth a lot of money but it gets you a bed and up to 26mph for inexpensive purchase prices.
Will last forever
driven_it_all,10/02/2012
I bought mine used in 2000 with 34k miles. Sold her in 2011 with 240k miles. Pros -never replaced clutch -brakes last long time -never any major work done -decent on gas -took the abuse I gave to it. -motor and transmission are very good Cons -cosmetic & electrical issues -a/c issues ( I gave up after 3rd time) -leaks oil at 100k miles -cluster went out at 200k Would highly recommend if you are looking for a reliable cheap truck.
1998 S10 ZR2 Ext Cab
Bigstik,05/27/2003
An extremely reliable vehicle from the day I drove it of the lot. Very limited repairs needed over the 5.5 years I have owned it. Ask your mechanic about these 4.3 liter Vortec V6 engines, he'll tell you that they are built for the long haul. I tow my 19' Sea Ray, haul mulch, furniture, and anything else that will fit in the bed, and racked up about 60,000 miles the first 2 years working the MD/VA territory - all highway, and I don't baby this truck. It still runs like the day I drove it off the lot.
1998 ZR2
jbl_forever,05/05/2005
This vehicle is very fun to drive and the look of it is very appealing. I have owned this vehicle for one year and have put over $2500 in repairs. The guy before me must have not taken care of it. I didn't go more than two months without something going wrong. I was at the repair shop frequently. Although it caused me some headaches, I would defintely own another ZR2 and they are worth the money, as long as you take care of it.
See all 67 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet S-10
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 Overview

The Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Regular Cab, S-10 Extended Cab. Available styles include LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ZR2 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ZR2 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

