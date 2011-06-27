  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(90)
Appraise this car

2002 Chevrolet S-10 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient base engine, torquey optional V6, stump-jumping ZR2 off-road package.
  • Spotty build quality, inferior-grade interior trim, low seating positions, poor crash-test scores.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet S-10 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,751 - $3,494
Used S-10 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Now eight years old (that's, like, 80 in people years), the Chevy S-10 is in desperate need of a redesign. That's coming, and soon. But for now, this middling edition is on sale. Try the Dodge Dakota, Ford Ranger, Mazda B-Series or Toyota Tacoma on for size instead, pardner.

Vehicle overview

Like most of today's compact trucks, Chevrolet's S-Series offers the practicality of a pickup with a smaller, more manageable size that makes it a viable small car alternative. With three body styles, two trim levels and two different engines and transmissions, the S-10 is sure to be sold in a combination that will work for you. Two-wheel-drive S-10s come in either regular or extended-cab body styles. The standard engine is a 2.2-liter four-cylinder rated at 120 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission, with a four-speed automatic optional. If a four-wheel drive S-10 is your preference, you can choose between an extended or crew cab body style. The standard engine on these models is a 4.3-liter Vortec V6 with 180 horsepower and 245 lb-ft of torque (250 on 4WD). A five-speed manual transmission is standard on extended cabs, while the four-speed automatic comes standard on crew cabs and optional on extended cabs. The 4.3-liter Vortec V6 is also an option on both 2WD S-10s.

The S-10 comes in two trim levels: base and LS. Base trim gets you features like dual airbags, an AM/FM stereo, four-wheel antilock brakes and power steering. Upgrading to the LS trim level will add full carpeting, dual power outlets, deluxe cloth upholstery, an upgraded stereo system, as well as additional optional features not available on base models.

If you want an S-10 with a little more attitude, check out the ZR2 or Xtreme options packages. The ZR2 turns an extended cab 4x4 into a serious off-road machine with a wide stance suspension, 3-inch-taller ride height, Bilstein gas pressurized shocks and 31-inch off-road tires. On the other end of the spectrum is the Xtreme package available on both regular and extended-cab 2WD S-10s. This package drops the truck 2 inches, adds ground effects, a quick ratio steering box, Bilstein shocks and optional full-length stripes for the ultimate street machine look.

All S-10s feature a full complement of easy-to-read gauges, but the upright dashboard is constructed of cheap- and brittle-looking plastic. Despite a low-height windshield, visibility is excellent, aided by huge side mirrors. This year, extended-cab models get a standard third door for easier access to the rear seats. Although there are two jump seats in back, space is limited, so rear passengers will be comfortable for short trips only.

Like many Chevrolets, the S-10 is loaded with value once price is taken into account, and with so many configurations to choose from, you're likely to find a pickup that suits your needs and wants. While we're not thrilled with its low-buck interior, especially compared to its main competitor, the Ford Ranger, the S-10 does have a commanding exterior presence in either ZR2 or Xtreme form that's sure to turn some heads.

2002 Highlights

Additional standard features are added to the S-10 for 2002 including a tachometer, air conditioning and a third door for extended-cab models. Vehicles sold in Northern states also get the Cold Weather package as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet S-10.

5(51%)
4(28%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.2
90 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best small truck money can buy
dougdangelo,08/29/2012
My friends and I have owned s10's since we were old enough to drive. I bought my 02 s10 for $3800.00 with 168k on the odo. Since that time it has towed my boats, pulled trucks 3 times its size off the beach, been loaded with 1500 lbs of concrete blocks for home improvement projects, spent a good deal of time off roading in the hills of KY, and all the while took me an additional 72,000 miles. I have now passed the truck to my brother who uses it every day. I can't say enough good things about it. It is completely bulletproof. There is a good reason you see so many of these things on the road to this day. There is nothing on the road today that posesses the rugged simplicity of the S10.
Best Truck I've Owned Yet
Big Kat,01/29/2005
S-10 Crew Cab LS 4WD! Yes, it is great to drive, and own. After a few full size trucks (and very poor mileage), I was looking for a smaller, more practical family vehicle, and still wanted a truck. My wife has a '98 Astro Van with the 4.3 Vortec V-6. The S-10 Crew Cab was one of my first choices. Great power, loaded with every possible option. I get 16-17 MPG in town, and 20-23 on the highway. Awesome deal as I bought this slightly used lease return (10,000 miles on it), so the deal was great as well! I will keep this one a while. Has plenty of room for family and a fun truck that I can use to haul things around in. I put a fiberglass topper on it, looks like a Tahoe!
Great truck great price
Dougdu,11/14/2010
I bought this truck new and have 150,000 on it. I have not put anything into it except the ABS brakes had a problem and I put new rotors and sensors on. That is it besides tires and oil changes and I did change the serpentine belt because it was nine years old not because it was shot. For the average Joe to haul things around and get from point a to b this truck is great. I get 27 MPG with gasoline and 21 with E 85. I will sell this truck but I will be sad to see it go.
Love My S10!!
Christina,02/16/2010
I bought my S10 used with about 94K. I have had it for two years and drove it to work 5 days a week. No major repairs, just standard things like brakes and front ball joints. I am really satisfied with it and have gotten many compliments. The 4.3L V6 is very powerful and the 4x4 is great in the snow.
See all 90 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet S-10
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2002 Chevrolet S-10

Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Crew Cab, S-10 Regular Cab, S-10 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab LS ZR2 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab LS ZQ8 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS ZQ8 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS is priced between $2,595 and$2,595 with odometer readings between 222274 and222274 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Chevrolet S-10s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Chevrolet S-10 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 S-10s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,595 and mileage as low as 222274 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10.

Can't find a used 2002 Chevrolet S-10s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,572.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,723.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,082.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,335.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Chevrolet S-10?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet S-10 lease specials

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles