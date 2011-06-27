  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

2000 Chevrolet S-10 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, fuel-efficient base engine, stout optional V6, stump-jumping ZR2 off-road package, sporty Xtreme model handling.
  • Spotty build quality, inferior-grade interior trim, low seating positions, poor crash-test scores.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet S-10 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,463 - $3,013
Used S-10 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although versatile and cheap, the S-10 just doesn't stack up against the build quality and design of the Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger.

Vehicle overview

Like most of today's compact trucks, Chevrolet's S-Series has been growing more carlike, especially since its last redesign in 1994. That's the trend, and Chevy has continued transforming its small-scale pickups into everyday vehicles, without blurring their identity as practical machines. S-10 brand manager Debra Kelly-Ennis says, "It's a durable, rugged pickup, yet it has comfortable carlike qualities." Indeed, grasping the S-10's long manual-transmission gearshift lever makes it easy to imagine you're piloting a big rig, while enjoying the blissful comforts of a compact.

Four-cylinder models need that manual shift to gain top performance, but the available V6 engine (optional on 2WD S-10 and standard on 4WD models) is strong with either manual or automatic transmissions. The 180-horsepower Vortec 4300 V6 cranks out 245 foot-pounds of twist (190 horsepower and 250 ft-lbs. of torque in 4WD models). New are roller rocker arms, a roller timing chain and a powdered metal timing-chain sprocket that help the engine run more quietly and durably.

Extended cab trucks, newly available in Base trim, can be equipped with a handy access panel that opens wide to allow for easier access to the rear of the cab. Located on the driver's side, this optional third door deletes one of the extended cab's jump seats, but makes it much easier to load cargo, a friend, or your pal Spot into the S-10. But be warned, the third door makes for aggravating rattles on broken pavement.

Two- and four-wheel-drive trucks come in several configurations, with a short or long bed, a Fleetside box or Sportside box, and a short or extended wheelbase available. Ride comfort varies from car-smooth to strictly firm, depending on the choice of suspensions and tires.

Headroom is ample and seats are supportive, but the driver sits low, facing a tall steering wheel and cowl. In theory, three people fit across an S-Series bench seat, but only someone as slim as TV's Ally McBeal could fit comfortably in the space allotted. Surprisingly, the extended cab's rear jump seats are comfortable enough for short trips, as long as only one adult occupies the space behind the front seats.

The full complement of gauges is excellent and easy to read, but the upright dashboard is constructed of cheap- and brittle-looking plastic. Despite a low-height windshield, visibility is super, helped by huge side mirrors. Dual airbags and daytime running lamps are standard, as well as a theft deterrent system and four-wheel ABS. Off-roaders will want the burly ZR2 package with its wider track and taller ride height, featuring special wheel flares, tough suspension components, aggressive rubber and 3.73 rear-axle ratio.

The sporty Xtreme package can be had as a regular or extended cab, with a Fleetside or Sportside box, a four- or six-cylinder engine, manual or automatic transmission, and in base or LS trim. Riding on a special ZQ8 suspension that is lowered 2 full inches, the two-wheel-drive only Xtreme aims to be a factory sport truck that can be custom tailored to meet a variety of needs and budgets. No matter how you configure it, Xtreme stands out from the crowd with body-color grille and bumpers, front air dam with fog lamps, full ground effects with wheel flares, and unique 16-inch aluminum wheels wearing P235/55 blackwall tires. While we'd pick an extended cab LS Sportside with the V6 and a five-speed, this truck rides sports-car firm and handles superbly any way you package it.

Also new for '00 are improvements to the exhaust system, manual transmission, and antilock braking system. There's even revised LS exterior moldings, and a fresh paint color called Space Blue.

Like many Chevrolets, the S-10 is loaded with value, but we've never quite warmed up to it. Occasional squeaks and rattles and the low-buck interior don't provide the feeling of brawny quality that we've experienced in the S-10's major competitor, Ford's Ranger. Couple this lack of substantive feel with lousy crash-test scores, and we cannot find reason to recommend this GM compact over more capable and refined models.

2000 Highlights

Performance and durability enhancements have been made to the engine, exhaust system, manual transmission and antilock braking system, but they don't result in more horsepower. Trucks equipped with the ZR2 package get a new axle ratio designed to improve acceleration. Extended cabs are available in Base trim this year, and LS models have revised exterior moldings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet S-10.

5(41%)
4(29%)
3(24%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.1
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Buy
Big Phil,10/16/2003
This truck is a great buy. I have 104,000 miles on my truck and haven't had a single problem. It isn't a flashy truck but it is worth every dollar.
Will Not Die
cole_dizzle,07/11/2011
I have about 230,000 miles on mine. The transmission is starting to go on it, but it was a great little truck. I bought it for $5500 in 2006, with about 130,000 miles, and have been pretty hard on it since then, with no major repairs. Very pleased.
Long Hauler
Dan S,02/12/2010
This truck is a true brawler. I have a 161,000 miles on it and it feels just as strong as when I bought it. I have the 4cyl and 5spd. I have put a yard of wet top soil in the back (not recommended) and she keeps on getting it. Very good truck for the money. I have had to replace- starter, alternator, tires, spark plugs, battery and oil but this truck is strong. Handles for the seatback have snapped they are cheap but motor,drivetrain is very good.
great but not awesome
Brian,06/26/2009
Bought truck new and let me tell you, If you ever owned a Fiero this truck is a Godsend. Yes I have had some problems...driver side seat lever snapped (pot metal design) I have had the ball joints replaced and the fuel relay. also the heater core clogged but I blew it out with some water. the only annoying thing is the abs , which activates in dry weather...pulled the fuse..no abs but who needs abs it is useless anyhow...I think I have had one time this truck didn't start in 10 years..cause of the fuel relay..to me that is a dependable truck..the rest I can deal with.
See all 68 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet S-10
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 Chevrolet S-10

Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Regular Cab, S-10 Extended Cab. Available styles include LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS Xtreme 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS Wide Stance 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet S-10s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet S-10 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet S-10s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,161.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,618.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,041.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet S-10?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet S-10 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles