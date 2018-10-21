Used 2017 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me
- 25,851 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$3,791 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this subcompact, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 smart Fortwo passion coupe (RWD). This coupe boasts extremely easy maneuverability and parking ability with wicked-good fuel economy With its odometer now reading 25,851, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until February 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! This passion trim comes pleasantly equipped with: - A HEIGHT-ADJUSTABLE DRIVER'S SEAT - HEATED AND POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS - A CENTER CONSOLE with an EXTRA PULL-OUT COMPARTMENT - A RETRACTABLE CARGO COVER ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and experience sheer driving pleasure with this magnificent condition 2017 smart Fortwo passion coupe! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA2HK170398
Stock: 24097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 17,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$9,999$1,253 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA2HK169798
Stock: O307117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 16,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
1-OWNER!!... CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY !!... REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!!... CRUISE CONTROL!!... PWR WINDOWS!!... PWR DOOR LOCKS W/AUTOLOCK FEATURE!!... SMART AUDIO SYSTEM!!... AUDIO STREAMING VIA BLUETOOTH!!... WIRELESS PHONE CONNECTION VIA BLUETOOTH!!... LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING!!... HEATED SEATS!!... ELECTRIC PWR ASSIST SPEED SENSING STEERING!!... PROJECTOR BEAM HALOGEN DAYTIME RUNNING HEADLAMPS W/DELAY-OFF!!... HEATED & PWR ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS!!... RETRACTABLE CARGO COVER!!... 15 ALLOY WHEELS!!... EXCELLENT CONDITION!!... Thank you for visiting another one of Sterling McCall Chevrolet's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 smart fortwo passion with 16,349mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient smart fortwo. With less than 16,349mi on this smart fortwo, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9HK168762
Stock: HK168762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 21,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,800$1,220 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2017 SMART FOR TWO, WHITE/BLACK , CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER , FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA3HK171897
Stock: 23781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 8,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,599$2,047 Below Market
CarMax Huntsville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Huntsville / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9HK170740
Stock: 19322363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,985$1,879 Below Market
Greenway FIAT of East Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Snag a bargain on this 2017 smart fortwo PRIME before someone else snatches it. Spacious yet agile, its tried-and-true transmission and its durable Premium Unleaded I-3 1.0 L/55 engine have lots of zip for a budget-friendly price. It's loaded with the following options: Wheels: 15" 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5 Speed Manual, Tires: P155/60R15 Fr & P175/55R15 Rr All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Storage Compartment, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, and Spare Tire Mobility Kit. You've done your research, so stop by Greenway FIAT at 9103 East Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817 this weekend to take a test drive of this great vehicle!$$$$ Come to ALFA ROMEO/FIAT of East Orlando and test drive this vehicle today! $$$$844-845-1649
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA3HK168711
Stock: PF6685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 16,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$10,999$353 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA7HK168923
Stock: B308539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 13,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995$1,003 Below Market
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**BLUETOOTH**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA5HK184859
Stock: 184859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$10,999$321 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA3HK169549
Stock: O308596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 16,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995$505 Below Market
C&K Auto Imports - Pompano Beach / Florida
C & K AUTO IMPORTS is pleased to announce the arrival of this 2017 SMART FORTWO PRIME COUPE. Finished in the most desirable combination of TRIDON SAFETY CELL WHITE exterior with BLACK PRIME Leather, this immaculate, well maintained, and lightly used SMART FORTWO PRIME COUPE is in extraordinary original condition. The paint looks flawless and has a deep luster and brilliant shine. The interior is covered in BLACK LEATHER shows very little wear. All power options and accessories work perfectly; the air conditioning is ice cold, the stereo sounds fantastic, and there are no foul odors of any kind. The factory wheels are in beautiful condition and free of any blemishes. MSRP $14,650.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [P11] Prime Package $2,840 Original Shipping Charge $750 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $18,240.00 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! C & K Auto Imports is family owned and operated since 1984. Our reputation for honesty and integrity has been achieved by offering clean, low mile, highly-optioned late model vehicles and is evident by our 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK on EBAY on over 591 vehicles. We are located just minutes from Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach International airports. We welcome you to call, email, or come by today and meet our courteous sales professionals. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 954-785-9855 or josh@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA5HK165518
Stock: 36270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 12,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$258 Below Market
Elite Auto Brokers - Gaithersburg / Maryland
2017 Smart Fortwo..12K miles..Clean Carfax..Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission, LED lights, Multi-function Leather Steering wheel, Cruise control, and all power features. Balance of factory warranty until 04-11-2021 or 50k. Well kept one owner-non smoker in excellent condition. - Contact Moshe Bregman at 301-330-2323 or moshe@eliteautobrokers.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DAXHK196294
Stock: 196294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 32,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,380
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA2HK172104
Stock: 10428851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 6,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Designed to make a big impression, our Carfax One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Prime Coupe crafted by Mercedes-Benz is eye-catching in Midnight Blue. A pleasure to drive and own, our fortwo is powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that generates a crisp 89hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you achieve near 39mpg on the highway. With a wide base, our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe is surprisingly spacious. Check out the 15-inch 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, foglamps, and included Lighting Package. Inside our fortwo Prime Coupe, you'll have ample room and the twin-section tailgate facilitates easy loading and unloading. You'll also appreciate keyless entry, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, Bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof. Drive with confidence in our Smart Coupe knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA6HK230774
Stock: 16018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 8,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
C&K Auto Imports - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
MSRP $23,800.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [J59] Armrest $100 [P11] Prime Package $2,840 [317] Climate Package $200 [535] Smart Media System $1,290 [218] Rearview Camera $250 Original Shipping Charge $750 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $29,230.00 - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sagi harari at 201-329-6330 or sagi@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA7HK230217
Stock: 36447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 9,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,998
Mercedes-Benz of Boston - Somerville / Massachusetts
***HERB CHAMBERS CERTIFIED.*** One owner, sold and serviced here at Mercedes-Benz of Boston. The ultimate vehicle for both the city driver and the highway commuter. Designed and built by a division of Mercedes-Benz, with all the style and safety you'd expect from the world's premier automaker. Incredible fuel economy, unmatched parking ease, astounding interior space given the exterior size. Includes Heated Seats, Power Steering/Windows, Powered/Heated Exterior Mirrors, AM-FM Radio with AUX jack and USB port and Bluetooth (for both handsfree calling and audio streaming), Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Anti-Theft Alarm System, etc etc. smart. open your mind. Please remember to ask for this vehicle's complete Pre-Owned Portfolio which includes a full CARFAX and maintenance history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA0HK218951
Stock: M12218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 10,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Smart Electric Drive Prime Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely while shining brightly in Lava Orange Metallic. Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 80hp while combined with a Single Gear Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive attains near 90 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Easy to reach controls, heated front seats, sunroof, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. This Electric Drive Prime does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING DETAILED INSPECTED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2HK214376
Stock: 15815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 6,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA5HK232435
Stock: 26746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,683 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,500
Automax Preowned - Attleboro - Attleboro / Massachusetts
Only 3k Miles, Like New - Automatic Transmission - Pure Sport Edition - Cool Silver Metallic exterior on Black interior with Bluetooth, Premium Sport Alloy Wheels, LED Running Lights, and much more. Well equipped, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2017 Smart ForTwo with only 3k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street (RT 1) in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles, it is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information and condition prior to purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9HK172469
Stock: 172469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2016 Oakland CA
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2016 Hollywood FL
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2016 Naperville IL
