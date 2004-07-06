Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 for Sale Near Me

40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S-10 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    145,380 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    $2,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    122,081 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,352

    $255 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    126,248 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,350

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10

    35,303 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,888

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Black
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    116,447 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10

    143,244 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,649

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    169,914 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in White
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    340,102 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    125,669 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,895

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Yellow
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    97,104 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    219,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    204,714 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    118,113 miles

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS in White
    used

    2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    30,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,993

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    106,501 miles

    $7,985

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    192,679 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    91,478 miles

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet S-10 in White
    used

    2002 Chevrolet S-10

    281,742 miles

    $6,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet S-10 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet S-10

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet S-10
Overall Consumer Rating
4.528 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (11%)
I love this truck
Cougar69,06/07/2004
This is my first truck and I am just delighted with it. I love its 4 wheel drive capability yet it is still a sweet looking truck. I love my truck, I think chevy may have gotten a lifetime customer out of me
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
S-10
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet S-10 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings