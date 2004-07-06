Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 for Sale Near Me
- 145,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000$2,439 Below Market
Champion Chevrolet of Fowlerville - Fowlerville / Michigan
Located At Champion Chevrolet In Howell, MI And Available At All 7 Champion Auto Group Locations! Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 517-292-0444. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 517-292-0444 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! ITS THAT EASY. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR AS/IS WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLES, THEY SELL QUICKLY SO ACT FAST!, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, Aluminum Wheels w/Spectra Gray Accents, Appearance Package, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Black Roof Rack, Body-Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Fleetside Pickup Bed, Front Manual Air Conditioning, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, LS Decor, Power Convenience Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Side Steps, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Spectra Gray Bumpers, Spectra Gray Wheel Flares, Tachometer. Recent Arrival! New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS Indigo Blue Metallic Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13X63K186076
Stock: P5306A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 122,081 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,352$255 Below Market
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS. S-10 LS 4WD, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Indigo Blue Metallic, Graphite Cloth. Odometer is 40437 miles below market average! 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS 4WD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13X43K184410
Stock: 9249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 126,248 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,350
Fredy Kia - Houston / Texas
Odometer is 3041 miles below market average! Dark Cherry Red Metallic 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI17/22 City/Highway MPGWe know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Fredy Kia has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. We believe in making this a transparent and enjoyable experience for our customers so all of our cars are priced competitively with Market Based Pricing.All pricing (Fredy discount, rebates, dealer cash, promotions) Include Rebates, finance rebates and trade in assistance on in stock only vehicles. Price does not include dealer added equipment. If you do not qualify for all rebates, finance or trade rebates, vehicle pricing is subject to change. Photos are checked for accuracy but are for illustration purpose only verify with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19X738125757
Stock: T125757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 35,303 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888
Wallingford Buick GMC - Wallingford / Connecticut
Light Pewter Metallic 2003 Chevrolet S-10 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 2.2L I4 MPI RWD, ABS brakes. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with Standard Cab, 7ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS14H938261758
Stock: 261758T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 116,447 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
LOW MILEAGE, CREW CAB WITH CLEAN CARFAX!!! Fresh A/C charge, new front pads/rotors, new front bump stops, new front shocks, front end alignment, new serp belt, new rear pinion seal, fresh oil change! 4.3L V6, 4X4, ZR-5, cloth seats, alloys, power windows/locks, roof rack, running boards, tow package, traction control, aftermarket touch screen radio with aux input, bed liner, and more! Hard to find these trucks with good miles! Call Today! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13X43K109559
Stock: 109559PP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 143,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,649
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player Tachometer Deluxe Cloth Trim Engine; Vortec 2200 L4 Mfi Gvwr; 4200 Lbs. (1905 Kg) Paint; Solid Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front 60/40 Split-Bench; Manual Reclining; Integral Outboard Head Restraints; Armrests Suspension Package; Solid Smooth Ride Tires; P205/75R15; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 5-Speed Manual W/Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 Chevrolet S-10 only has 143,244mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 2200 L4 MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet S-10 is a perfect addition to any home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS14H238234708
Stock: 38234708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 169,914 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Bachman Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
TRADE IN! .. CARFAX CERTIFIED! This vehicle is straight from our CHEVY store BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. The majority of these vehicles have over 100,000 miles. They HAVE NOT BEEN INSPECTED and may have mechanical and physical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyers) expense. Black Below-Eye-Line Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Bodyside Moldings w/Chrome Insert, Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers w/Step, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Fleetside Pickup Bed, Front & Rear Body Colored Bumpers, Front Manual Air Conditioning, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, LS Decor, LS Exterior Appearance Package, Power Convenience Package, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Windows & Door Locks, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Remote Keyless Entry, Tachometer. LS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19X738152389
Stock: 20-7362A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 340,102 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This rear wheel drive 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Reg Cab features a Summit White Exterior with a Graphite Cloth Interior and has only 340,102 miles. MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet S-10 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 4.3l, 180.0hp engine, an transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically co transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Rear Wheel Drive, Gasoline Engine, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Bench Seat (Split), Air Conditioning, Reading Light(s) SAFETY OPTIONS: Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Airbag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air Bag This impressive vehicle also has an Auxiliary Power Outlet .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS14X938180573
Stock: 180573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2019
- 125,669 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,895
Ken Houtz Chevrolet Buick - Gloucester / Virginia
EPA 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! LS trim, LT PEWTER METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior. Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, ENGINE, VORTEC 2200 L4 MFI, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Chevrolet LS with LT PEWTER METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 120 HP at 5000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE, ENGINE, VORTEC 2200 L4 MFI 120 HP [89.5 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 140 lb.-ft. [189.0 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD). BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Our unmatched service and diverse Buick, Chevrolet inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Gloucester. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Gloucester area. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19H438286723
Stock: T4346B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 97,104 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
$5,998
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
Clean CARFAX. Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI, 4WD, ABS brakes, Convenience Package. Yellow 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19XX38158947
Stock: U1068A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 219,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
Al Serra Cadillac - Grand Blanc / Michigan
PERFECT Carfax! ONE OWNER LS Standard Cab! Vortec 2.2L I4 MPI LS 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive To save time in the dealership and for your convenience, please call 810-694-5600 to confirm availability and schedule an appointment. Al Serra Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre auction pricing. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS. The term AS IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Al Serra Auto Plaza assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. 19/25 City/Highway MPG You'll Do Better at Al Serra! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. The Doc Fee is $220. See Dealer for details. Al Serra Auto Plaza. One Destination. So Many More Choices! Please contact us at 810-694-5600 or visit alserra.com for more information and to see Michigan's largest used vehicle inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS14H238109286
Stock: 2006712Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 204,714 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Paul Spady Buick - Hastings / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13X23K156363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,113 miles
$6,991
Sid Dillon Genesis - Lincoln / Nebraska
Come see this 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS before it's too late!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *SUSPENSION PACKAGE, INCREASED CAPACITY -inc: 1.26" (32 mm) twin-tube shocks & a 1.14" (29 mm) stabilizer bar (STD), APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: brushed aluminum roof rack, side steps, bed rails, specific aluminum wheels w/Sparkle Silver accents, & (2) ZR5 decals , TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P235/70R15, ALL-SEASON, BLACK (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER & CASSETTE -inc: seek-&-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock & Radio Data System (RDS), SEATS, FRONT HIGH-BACK RECLINING BUCKETS -inc: manual driver & passenger recliners, integral head restraints, floor console (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, PAINT, SOLID (STD), LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: LS decor, LS DECOR -inc: *Contents listed in STD Equipment* (STD).* Stop By Today *Stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13X83K140698
Stock: 4H21085A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 30,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,993
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 92268 miles below market average! Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, V6 ENGINE!, WON'T LAST!, LOW MILES!, PRISTINE!, 16' x 8' Unique Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Door, Body-Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colored Grille w/Gold Bowtie, Comfort Convenience Group, Deep Tinted Glass, Fleetside Box, Floor Mats, Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, Integral Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Differential, LS Trim, Power Convenience Group, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Remote Keyless Entry, Sport Suspension Package, Unique Xtreme Badging, Wheel Flares, Xtreme Sport Appearance Package, 4 Speakers, 60/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, EXTREME FACTORY PACKAGE, 16' x 8' Unique Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Door, Body-Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colored Grille w/Gold Bowtie, Comfort Convenience Group, Deep Tinted Glass, Fleetside Box, Floor Mats, Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, Integral Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Differential, LS Trim, Power Convenience Group, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Remote Keyless Entry, Sport Suspension Package, Unique Xtreme Badging, Wheel Flares, Xtreme Sport Appearance Package. 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS Summit White Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19W628112665
Stock: 9AJ3235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 106,501 miles
$7,985
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Ls Preferred Equipment Group 3.42 Axle Ratio 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 4.3L (262) Sfi V6 (Vortec) Engine 5150# Gvwr Deluxe Cloth Trim Etr AM/FM Stereo W/Compact Disc Player; Cassette; Auto Tone Control High-Back Reclining Front Bucket Seats Increased Capacity Suspension Pkg Ls Decor P235/75R15 On-Off Road Sbr Wol Spare Tire P235/75R15 On-Off Road Sbr Wol Tires Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13WX2K152907
Stock: 2K152907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 192,679 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
AutoMax of Brevard - Melbourne / Florida
2002 Chevrolet S10 gold exterior color with tan cloth interior automatic transmission 4 cylinder great on gas has 18 rockstar rims great running pickup truck. For more information please call 321-242-1123. In house financing availble. Family Owned/Locally Owned. Hours Monday thru Saturday 10am-6pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19W028123208
Stock: 123208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 91,478 miles
$7,990
Spradley Barr Motors - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Contact Internet Sales today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19W928162526
Stock: K51929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 281,742 miles
$6,988
Mtn View Nissan of Dalton - Dalton / Georgia
Recent Arrival!Equipped with Audio Package, Climate Package, Light Package, Safety Package, Sound Package, and Steel Wheels, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, Vortec 2.2L I4 SFI Flex Fuel, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, RWD, White, 4 Speakers, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS Brakes, AM/FM radio, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front wheel independent suspension, and Fully Automatic Headlights, this 2002 Chevrolet S-10 comes in White over Graphite.Audio Package, Climate Package, Light Package, Safety Package, Sound Package, Steel Wheels, Vortec 2.2L I4 SFI Flex Fuel, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, RWD, White, 4 Speakers, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS Brakes, AM/FM radio, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully Automatic Headlights, Increased Capacity Suspension Package.White 2002 Chevrolet S-10 RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive Vortec 2.2L I4 SFI Flex Fuel#DiscovertheDaltonDifference at the Mtn View family name you recognize and a dealer experience you won't believe! Click, call, chat or text to learn more about this vehicle and why you should choose the FASTEST GROWING dealership in the region. Shop 24/7 at www.nissanofdalton.com. Visit us at our convenient location at 1706 East Walnut Ave, Dalton, GA 30721.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS195828206571
Stock: 20480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
