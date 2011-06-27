1990 Chevrolet S-10 Review
List Price Estimate
$823 - $1,747
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
toyoracing2008,03/30/2008
Good truck. It's been dependable as can be for it being almost 17 years old. But, compared to other vehicles of different brands, the metal used for the body was very poor, the bed panel rusted out and now theres a gaping hole, the bottom of the doors have rusted, as has the left door jams. I love the truck, but I still think chevy could have done better even with the new S10's, I mean, come on, it has only .3 liters less than Fords 4.6 V8, and yet only around 200 horses? I love my truck, enough said..
oogabooga,12/29/2002
its cool
rowedaddy,07/29/2004
so far this has been a great truck.only had to replace one thing and that was the fan belt.truck was specially order when new has all the options on it including a digital instrument panal and the optional 4.3l v-6 and 4 speed automatic. truck has all the power i will need in fact it has quicker 0- 60mph runs than the newest s10 pickups. my truck can hit 0-60 in 9.5 seconds versus 9.7 for a s10 vortec 4.3 kinda wierd huh.and it can also make quick work of a 4.6 expedition and a 92 ford explorer 4.0 trust me ive raced.
dlh298,08/12/2003
I owned this vehicle for almost 10 years and put on about 180,000 miles during that time. The truck left me on the side of the road only twice in that time. and then only for easily fixed items (once was the water pump, and the other the alternator). Considering the time and mileage put into her the yearly maintenance cost was minimal because almost nothing ever broke.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
