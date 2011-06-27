1991 Chevrolet S-10 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$623 - $1,321
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Exterior facelift that includes a new grille, fresh trim and restyled wheels debuted early in 1990. Four-wheel-drive models get the 4.3-liter V6 as standard equipment. Durango trim is dropped. Midyear, the base four-cylinder powerplant gets more horsepower.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet S-10.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dave,05/05/2006
Bought it new in '91 and currently have 228K miles on it. Except for a transmission seal and some paint issues, no other repairs until 130K miles. Engine was rebuilt at 155K and has been running strong since. I've changed oil every 3K miles since purchase. It's been stolen twice in the last 3 years and keeps finding its way back home. If it wasn't for the 'peel-and-steal' steering column I would continue to drive it to work every day. Wanted 4WD but glad I didn't get it now as some people have reported issues over the years with drivetrain. It's been a pleasure to drive and I've had some heavy loads in it in the last two years.
man_of_honor,12/16/2005
Bought a 2.5L 4cyl Short Box with Automatic Transmission and Rallye Wheels new in 09-91. The S10 still delivers decent mileage, competent handling, and outstanding reliability. No engine repairs. No transmission repairs. No electrical repairs under the hood. The only parts to wear out have been the fuel pump, and consequently the dashboard fuel gauge (both replaced at 138,000 miles); the serpentine belt at 95,000 miles, and the water pump at 110,000 miles. The 4- cyl lacks punch in overdrive. But the transmission with well tuned gearing and 89 octane gas compensate nicely, provided you are willing to down-shift the automatic manually. It deserves my highest recommendation.
Joe Sarazen,12/20/2002
I bought this vehicle used. It served me for four years, but now I would like to turn it in for a new model.
falconbrother,01/12/2004
This little truck has been only fairly reliable. However, it's a decent little work horse for the size. The 2.5 engine is noisy, but good on gas. My little truck has hauled everything from motorcycles to entertainment centers. When one considers the cost to own this truck with how useful it is the only conclusion is that it's a great little truck.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
