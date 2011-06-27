  1. Home
1991 Chevrolet S-10 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Exterior facelift that includes a new grille, fresh trim and restyled wheels debuted early in 1990. Four-wheel-drive models get the 4.3-liter V6 as standard equipment. Durango trim is dropped. Midyear, the base four-cylinder powerplant gets more horsepower.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 S-10 4.3 V6 2WD
Dave,05/05/2006
Bought it new in '91 and currently have 228K miles on it. Except for a transmission seal and some paint issues, no other repairs until 130K miles. Engine was rebuilt at 155K and has been running strong since. I've changed oil every 3K miles since purchase. It's been stolen twice in the last 3 years and keeps finding its way back home. If it wasn't for the 'peel-and-steal' steering column I would continue to drive it to work every day. Wanted 4WD but glad I didn't get it now as some people have reported issues over the years with drivetrain. It's been a pleasure to drive and I've had some heavy loads in it in the last two years.
Trustworthy workhorse & handy
man_of_honor,12/16/2005
Bought a 2.5L 4cyl Short Box with Automatic Transmission and Rallye Wheels new in 09-91. The S10 still delivers decent mileage, competent handling, and outstanding reliability. No engine repairs. No transmission repairs. No electrical repairs under the hood. The only parts to wear out have been the fuel pump, and consequently the dashboard fuel gauge (both replaced at 138,000 miles); the serpentine belt at 95,000 miles, and the water pump at 110,000 miles. The 4- cyl lacks punch in overdrive. But the transmission with well tuned gearing and 89 octane gas compensate nicely, provided you are willing to down-shift the automatic manually. It deserves my highest recommendation.
My Chevrolet Truck S-10
Joe Sarazen,12/20/2002
I bought this vehicle used. It served me for four years, but now I would like to turn it in for a new model.
1991 S10 SB
falconbrother,01/12/2004
This little truck has been only fairly reliable. However, it's a decent little work horse for the size. The 2.5 engine is noisy, but good on gas. My little truck has hauled everything from motorcycles to entertainment centers. When one considers the cost to own this truck with how useful it is the only conclusion is that it's a great little truck.
See all 20 reviews of the 1991 Chevrolet S-10
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Regular Cab, S-10 Extended Cab. Available styles include Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), EL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Baja 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Baja 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Baja 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

