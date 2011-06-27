  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1992 Chevrolet S-10 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet S-10 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$625 - $1,326
Used S-10 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Base EL model can be equipped with four-wheel drive. Baja package dropped. Front bucket seats are redesigned, integral head restraints are added, and Extended Cabs can be equipped with leather seats. New speedometer and four-spoke steering wheel are installed. Premium sound system with CD player is added to options list. Four-wheel-drive models can be equipped with an electronic-shift transfer case.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet S-10.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best truck ever
Terry,02/10/2009
We bought this truck new. Very few problems never has left me stranded. I have beaten this truck mercilessly, hauled more then I should and pulled way too much. It's been a rock. Never leaves me stranded. Its all original and is my daily driver today. I will never buy another daily driver and it will not be given to anyone else. I will probably be buried in it when I die. 221,000 miles, no engine work, one clutch and oil changes. That's it. I have had several s10's because of this one. Met my girlfriend in it, married her with it and will die with both of them.
Incredible little truck
sc_redneck,04/16/2012
I bought this truck in 2010 with 126000 miles on it. it was still running like new at the time. It had overheating issues from offroading, but after they were fixed it ran like brand new. made the 1100 mile drive from SC to TX running steady at 70 mph and made it 450 miles on one tank. The only design flaws have been cosmetic (overwieght doors, window track issues). Incredbly easy to fix, customize, and do major repairs on. The truck is 20 years old, still has the factory motor and transmission, has 144000 miles on it and still runs like a champ. Easily the greatest financial descision i have ever made. I will replace the engine before i sell it (if the engine ever dies).
Dependable truck
tbar,12/05/2004
Bought truck with 63000 miles now has 126000 with no major problems. Plan on keeping it for a few more years. Gets 22 mpg highway which is a lot better than the new Vortec 4.3 Getting a little rust around the wheel wells, paint still shines like new. She's been a real honey overall.
Good truck. Bad transmission.
Greg Robinson,08/23/2003
I have owned this truck since 1995. I bought it with 55,000 miles and it has been a good one except at 115000 miles first gear went out and I got the transmision rebuilt and in two months second gear went out under warrenty and cost me nothing. I think it was a factory defect in the transmision.
See all 10 reviews of the 1992 Chevrolet S-10
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chevrolet S-10

Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Regular Cab, S-10 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), EL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and EL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Chevrolet S-10s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Chevrolet S-10 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10.

Can't find a used 1992 Chevrolet S-10s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,550.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,495.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,813.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $19,824.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Chevrolet S-10?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet S-10 lease specials

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles