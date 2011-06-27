We bought this truck new. Very few problems never has left me stranded. I have beaten this truck mercilessly, hauled more then I should and pulled way too much. It's been a rock. Never leaves me stranded. Its all original and is my daily driver today. I will never buy another daily driver and it will not be given to anyone else. I will probably be buried in it when I die. 221,000 miles, no engine work, one clutch and oil changes. That's it. I have had several s10's because of this one. Met my girlfriend in it, married her with it and will die with both of them.

