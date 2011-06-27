  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

V6 engines get internal balance shaft designed to reduce vibration. Automatic transmission gets electronic shift controls.

LAST OF THE GOOD LOOKIN SMALL TRUCKS!
ddonn315,04/10/2002
I bought this truck new in '93, replacing my '82 S-10 long bed. It has the 2.8L v-6, which consistently gets 26mpg back and forth to work. It has the manual 5-speed, which makes you feel like you're driving a much larger truck. This is the last year they made the S-10 with the traditional truck styling, all the chrome, and accent strips, etc. Everytime I have the truck out someone will inevitably say to me, what a nice lookin truck! I wish I had a nickel for every time someone has complimented me on my little red truck! It has a great ride, and handles well in the snow.
135000 miles and still running good
kup,06/23/2004
Have had very few problems with this truck. Have 135000 miles on engine and it still is running good.
Black Beauty
D. Hill,08/31/2008
I bought this truck new in '93, it was the first car I ever purchased. It has the 2.8L v-6, which consistently gets 26mpg back and forth to work. It has the manual 5-speed, which makes you feel like you're driving a much larger truck. This was the last year they made the S-10 with the traditional truck styling, all the chrome, and accent strips, etc. Everytime I have the truck out someone will inevitably say to me, what a nice lookin truck! I wish I had a nickel for every time someone has complimented me on my black truck! It has a great ride, and handles well in the rain and snow. I once had a cop pull me ove just to look at my truck.
Truck that keeps truckin'
PrimeTap,10/08/2010
I bought this used and it had around 55,000 miles on it at the time. Now it has over 117,000 on it, is over 17 years old and is still serving me well. This Tahoe hard to find long bed (never seen another in person) 4x4 is a good bit larger than the standard S-10 and the powerful 4.3L V6 makes it a perfect balance for me of function, power and size. The power this has in 4 wheel drive is simply amazing. I have worked this vehicle hard and it has even pulled a large, very heavy tree from my driveway with ease. It has done everything ask of it without fail. It has been solid, rugged and dependable not to mention fun. It needed a heater core as most GMs at 75k but no problems otherwise.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Regular Cab, S-10 Extended Cab. Available styles include EL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), EL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

