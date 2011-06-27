I bought this used and it had around 55,000 miles on it at the time. Now it has over 117,000 on it, is over 17 years old and is still serving me well. This Tahoe hard to find long bed (never seen another in person) 4x4 is a good bit larger than the standard S-10 and the powerful 4.3L V6 makes it a perfect balance for me of function, power and size. The power this has in 4 wheel drive is simply amazing. I have worked this vehicle hard and it has even pulled a large, very heavy tree from my driveway with ease. It has done everything ask of it without fail. It has been solid, rugged and dependable not to mention fun. It needed a heater core as most GMs at 75k but no problems otherwise.

