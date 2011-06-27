1993 Chevrolet S-10 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$627 - $1,330
Used S-10 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
V6 engines get internal balance shaft designed to reduce vibration. Automatic transmission gets electronic shift controls.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet S-10.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ddonn315,04/10/2002
I bought this truck new in '93, replacing my '82 S-10 long bed. It has the 2.8L v-6, which consistently gets 26mpg back and forth to work. It has the manual 5-speed, which makes you feel like you're driving a much larger truck. This is the last year they made the S-10 with the traditional truck styling, all the chrome, and accent strips, etc. Everytime I have the truck out someone will inevitably say to me, what a nice lookin truck! I wish I had a nickel for every time someone has complimented me on my little red truck! It has a great ride, and handles well in the snow.
kup,06/23/2004
Have had very few problems with this truck. Have 135000 miles on engine and it still is running good.
D. Hill,08/31/2008
I bought this truck new in '93, it was the first car I ever purchased. It has the 2.8L v-6, which consistently gets 26mpg back and forth to work. It has the manual 5-speed, which makes you feel like you're driving a much larger truck. This was the last year they made the S-10 with the traditional truck styling, all the chrome, and accent strips, etc. Everytime I have the truck out someone will inevitably say to me, what a nice lookin truck! I wish I had a nickel for every time someone has complimented me on my black truck! It has a great ride, and handles well in the rain and snow. I once had a cop pull me ove just to look at my truck.
PrimeTap,10/08/2010
I bought this used and it had around 55,000 miles on it at the time. Now it has over 117,000 on it, is over 17 years old and is still serving me well. This Tahoe hard to find long bed (never seen another in person) 4x4 is a good bit larger than the standard S-10 and the powerful 4.3L V6 makes it a perfect balance for me of function, power and size. The power this has in 4 wheel drive is simply amazing. I have worked this vehicle hard and it has even pulled a large, very heavy tree from my driveway with ease. It has done everything ask of it without fail. It has been solid, rugged and dependable not to mention fun. It needed a heater core as most GMs at 75k but no problems otherwise.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 features & specs
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the S-10
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019