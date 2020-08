Close

**LS**4WD**Light Pewter Metallic Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI, 4WD. Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive***NEW TRADE-IN VEHICLE!!!*** WE DON'T SPECIALIZE IN THESE OLDER/HIGHER MILEAGE VEHICLES... THIS CAR BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC AS-IS BEFORE WE SEND IT OUT FOR AUCTION... OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE!!!*** Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCDT19WXYK285604

Stock: K22992C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020