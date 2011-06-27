Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $5,800
2000 Chevrolet S-10 Base289,920 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Durham's Auto Mart - Durham / North Carolina
New Tires, ABS brakes. 2000 Chevrolet S-10Durham's Auto Mart is family owned and operated and has served the Triangle area since 1972. We are your local Certified Pre-Owned Specialists! Summit White RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive Vortec 2.2L I4 SFIType your sentence here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 with Standard Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS1451YK268140
Stock: STK268140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,777
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS185,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jerry Haag Motors - Hillsboro / Ohio
Check out the PHOTOS! FREE CARFAX!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19W8YK187476
Stock: U1584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- $3,999
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS203,847 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Murdock Hyundai of Lindon - Lindon / Utah
**LS**4WD**Light Pewter Metallic Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI, 4WD. Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive***NEW TRADE-IN VEHICLE!!!*** WE DON'T SPECIALIZE IN THESE OLDER/HIGHER MILEAGE VEHICLES... THIS CAR BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC AS-IS BEFORE WE SEND IT OUT FOR AUCTION... OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE!!!*** Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19WXYK285604
Stock: K22992C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $6,495
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LSNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS regular cab 2WD with the 2.2L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats; hard tonneau cover. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS1442X8209004
Stock: 26085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS40,987 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chico Hyundai - Chico / California
Only 40,987 Miles! Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Chevrolet S-10 delivers a Gas V6 4.3L/262 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TACHOMETER, P205/75R15 ALL-SEASON SBR OWL TIRES, INCREASED CAPACITY SUSPENSION PKG (ride:firm) (road use: paved/gravel) (STD).This Chevrolet S-10 Features the Following Options COMFORT CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: tilt wheel, cruise control , DEEP TINTED GLASS, AIR CONDITIONING, 60/40 RECLINING SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: folding backrest, armrest w/integral storage, dual cup holders, easy-entry feature on passenger seat (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: brake/trans shift interlock, 4600# GVWR (2500 front/2700 rear), springs (2500 front/2700 rear), axles (2500 front/ 2900 rear) (STD), 4.3L (262) SFI V6 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: engine oil cooler, tachometer (w/M30 Trans-inc: trans oil cooler), 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO, 15 x 7 CAST-ALUMINUM ARGENT WHEELS, Welded double-wall construction in box sides/tailgate w/steel floor.Visit Us Today For a must-own Chevrolet S-10 come see us at Chico Nissan Hyundai - Retail/Exporting, 575 Manzanita Ave, Chico, CA 95926. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19W618118044
Stock: U11909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $7,995
2001 Chevrolet S-10 LSNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19WX18152648
Stock: 240023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
2001 Chevrolet S-10 LSNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCT19W818234133
Stock: 19-1285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,499
2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS81,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sheboygan Cadillac - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
Only 81,480 Miles! Delivers 18 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet S-10 delivers a Gas V6 4.3L/262 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TACHOMETER, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: pwr door locks/ windows, pwr heated remote mirrors, remote keyless entry, content theft alarm.*This Chevrolet S-10 Comes Equipped with These Options *INCREASED CAPACITY SUSPENSION PKG (ride:firm) (road use: paved/gravel), COMFORT CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: tilt wheel, cruise control , PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: LS decor, ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc, air cond, front floor mats, aluminum wheels, P235/75R15 ON-OFF ROAD SBR WOL TIRES, P235/75R15 ON-OFF ROAD SBR WOL SPARE TIRE, LS DECOR -inc: *Contents listed in STD Equipment* (STD), LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, enhanced performance speaker system, DELUXE CLOTH TRIM (STD), DEEP TINTED GLASS.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Sheboygan Chrysler Center located at 2701 Washington Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19W418204342
Stock: X1104C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $2,995
2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS148,289 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19W21K137582
Stock: 20-651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,499
2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS172,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19511K121508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,995
2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS65,951 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cooper Chevrolet Buick - Anniston / Alabama
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 125582 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 22/28 City/Highway MPG This attractive 2001 Chevrolet S-10 is available for immediate delivery from Cooper Chevrolet. We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. 'We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours.' Bottom line, we are committed to getting you financed and have rates as low as 0%. We carry all makes and models in Anniston and Calhoun County. We have vehicles in all different colors, Black, Red, White, Brown, Blue, Tan, Green, Yellow, Gold, Burgundy, Silver and Charcoal. We also carry Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, INFINITI, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, RAM, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvos. Our Used or Preowned vehicles could have an Automatic or Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Hands Free, Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, CD Player, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Security System, Cruise Control, Navigation, Steering Wheel Controls, Disability Equipped, Portable Audio Connection, Sunroof, DVD Player, Power Locks, Trailer Hitch, 3rd Row Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seating, Multiple Airbags, No Accidents, Dual Power Seats, Heated Leather Seating, Illuminated Entry, Power Moonroof, New Battery, New Tires, New Brakes, Non-Smoker Interior, 30+ MPG, One Owner Carfax Certified, Paddle Shifters, Premium Cloth Seating, Premium Sound System, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Back-Up Sensors, Rear Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package, Traction Control, USB Ports, XM Radio, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, and much more! Cooper Chevrolet is located in Anniston, Alabama but also proudly serves the surrounding communities of Oxford, Heflin, Talladega, Coldwater, Eastaboga, Lincoln, Pell City, Odenville, Leeds, Ragland, Moody, Irondale, Birmingham, Bessemer, Clanton, Tuscaloosa, Riverside, Cropwell, Springville, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Chelsea, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Alexandria, Weaver, Jacksonville, Piedmont, Wellington, Glencoe, Gadsden, Ohatchee, Hokes Bluff, Southside, Attalla, Boaz, Albertville, Snead, Sand Mountain, Rainsville, Fort Payne, Stevenson, Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, Ranburne, Bowdon GA, Carrollton GA, Douglasville GA, Atlanta GA, Wedowee, Roanoke, Sylacauga, Rockford, Ashville, Ashland, Lineville, Woodland, Wadley, Alpine, Rome GA, and Cedar Town GA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS14531K134994
Stock: 1K134994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $4,106
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS128,309 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2D Standard Cab LS Indigo Blue Metallic Vortec 2.2L I4 SFI 4-Speed Automatic RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS1444X8153227
Stock: P7685B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $3,000
2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS113,200 milesDelivery available*
City Ford - Columbia City / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19W618134292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,993
2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS30,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 92268 miles below market average! Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, V6 ENGINE!, WON'T LAST!, LOW MILES!, PRISTINE!, 16' x 8' Unique Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Door, Body-Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colored Grille w/Gold Bowtie, Comfort Convenience Group, Deep Tinted Glass, Fleetside Box, Floor Mats, Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, Integral Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Differential, LS Trim, Power Convenience Group, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Remote Keyless Entry, Sport Suspension Package, Unique Xtreme Badging, Wheel Flares, Xtreme Sport Appearance Package, 4 Speakers, 60/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, EXTREME FACTORY PACKAGE, 16' x 8' Unique Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Door, Body-Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colored Grille w/Gold Bowtie, Comfort Convenience Group, Deep Tinted Glass, Fleetside Box, Floor Mats, Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, Integral Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Differential, LS Trim, Power Convenience Group, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Remote Keyless Entry, Sport Suspension Package, Unique Xtreme Badging, Wheel Flares, Xtreme Sport Appearance Package. 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS Summit White Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19W628112665
Stock: 9AJ3235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $1,999
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS266,743 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red Rock Hyundai - Grand Junction / Colorado
This is a great running little truck! Has plenty of life left to daily drive or haul toys out to the desert. Call (970) 242-4200 or stop in to Red Rock Hyundai today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19X1WK103584
Stock: H2332B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$7,985
2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS106,501 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Ls Preferred Equipment Group 3.42 Axle Ratio 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 4.3L (262) Sfi V6 (Vortec) Engine 5150# Gvwr Deluxe Cloth Trim Etr AM/FM Stereo W/Compact Disc Player; Cassette; Auto Tone Control High-Back Reclining Front Bucket Seats Increased Capacity Suspension Pkg Ls Decor P235/75R15 On-Off Road Sbr Wol Spare Tire P235/75R15 On-Off Road Sbr Wol Tires Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13WX2K152907
Stock: 2K152907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $4,990
2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS192,679 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoMax of Brevard - Melbourne / Florida
2002 Chevrolet S10 gold exterior color with tan cloth interior automatic transmission 4 cylinder great on gas has 18 rockstar rims great running pickup truck. For more information please call 321-242-1123. In house financing availble. Family Owned/Locally Owned. Hours Monday thru Saturday 10am-6pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19W028123208
Stock: 123208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- New Listing$7,990
2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS91,478 milesDelivery available*
Spradley Barr Motors - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Contact Internet Sales today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19W928162526
Stock: K51929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020