1995 Chevrolet S-10 Review
Other years
1995 Highlights
Driver airbag is added, and daytime running lights are standard. ZR2 off-road package can be ordered on the extended cab. Power window and lock buttons are illuminated at night. Remote keyless entry is a new option. A single key operates both the door locks and the ignition. A manual transmission can now be ordered with the 191-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet S-10.
Most helpful consumer reviews
chevyman87,05/08/2012
I drive the 1995 Chevrolet s10 extended cab LS 4.3 Vortec. I have no problems with it what so ever. It runs awesome, handles awesome and performs at 5 stars. I maintain the oil changes around 4000 miles, I added a spectre cold air intake, with a flowmaster super 44 muffler, straight pipe exhaust sounds good, quick, gas mileage isn't good but who cares it's fun. The truck has 60000 miles on it, black and white exterior, tan interior. Engine is clean, no cracks on the interior. Minor rust but it was an easy fix. Worth every dime I would recommend this truck to friends and family.
allen,04/14/2008
Keep up on maintencs with lucas oil aditive. Change oil every 5,000 with good oil. This truck will run forever! My Bahama blue over black is a cool paint job from factory. T vortex v-6 is a power house. I have just shy of 300,000 miles and this truck runs like it did when i bought it new. I have replaced the u joints 8 times but just replaced the shocks at 275,000
Chevygirl,06/23/2010
I bought my S-10 9 years ago when I was 22,it was my first truck AND first vehicle I have ever owned. It only had 98,000 miles on it and now has around 170,000. Other than regular tune ups, break changes and flat tiers the amount of money I have had to put into it. Has been less then $500! And when something does go wrong the fact that it's American made makes it all the more easier and cheaper to fix and get fix. Her MPR is starting to drop but that's to be expected. Shes a 2wd but has put 4 wd to shame. Drives fully loaded and unloaded like a dream. Great interior. Still nothing to complain about 9 years later. Already bought another one and looking for the next one. Still got her though!!
Ryan B,02/25/2004
I think that the 95 s-10 is an awsome truck with much power i will admit i race mine and if you want something that gets up and goes here it is
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
