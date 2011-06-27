  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

1995 Chevrolet S-10 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet S-10 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$631 - $1,339
Used S-10 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Driver airbag is added, and daytime running lights are standard. ZR2 off-road package can be ordered on the extended cab. Power window and lock buttons are illuminated at night. Remote keyless entry is a new option. A single key operates both the door locks and the ignition. A manual transmission can now be ordered with the 191-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet S-10.

5(42%)
4(35%)
3(23%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dependable Truck
chevyman87,05/08/2012
I drive the 1995 Chevrolet s10 extended cab LS 4.3 Vortec. I have no problems with it what so ever. It runs awesome, handles awesome and performs at 5 stars. I maintain the oil changes around 4000 miles, I added a spectre cold air intake, with a flowmaster super 44 muffler, straight pipe exhaust sounds good, quick, gas mileage isn't good but who cares it's fun. The truck has 60000 miles on it, black and white exterior, tan interior. Engine is clean, no cracks on the interior. Minor rust but it was an easy fix. Worth every dime I would recommend this truck to friends and family.
Best truck ever
allen,04/14/2008
Keep up on maintencs with lucas oil aditive. Change oil every 5,000 with good oil. This truck will run forever! My Bahama blue over black is a cool paint job from factory. T vortex v-6 is a power house. I have just shy of 300,000 miles and this truck runs like it did when i bought it new. I have replaced the u joints 8 times but just replaced the shocks at 275,000
My first....
Chevygirl,06/23/2010
I bought my S-10 9 years ago when I was 22,it was my first truck AND first vehicle I have ever owned. It only had 98,000 miles on it and now has around 170,000. Other than regular tune ups, break changes and flat tiers the amount of money I have had to put into it. Has been less then $500! And when something does go wrong the fact that it's American made makes it all the more easier and cheaper to fix and get fix. Her MPR is starting to drop but that's to be expected. Shes a 2wd but has put 4 wd to shame. Drives fully loaded and unloaded like a dream. Great interior. Still nothing to complain about 9 years later. Already bought another one and looking for the next one. Still got her though!!
Ryan
Ryan B,02/25/2004
I think that the 95 s-10 is an awsome truck with much power i will admit i race mine and if you want something that gets up and goes here it is
See all 31 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet S-10
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Chevrolet S-10

Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Regular Cab, S-10 Extended Cab. Available styles include LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chevrolet S-10s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chevrolet S-10 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10.

Can't find a used 1995 Chevrolet S-10s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,129.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,402.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet S-10 for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,798.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,017.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chevrolet S-10?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet S-10 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles