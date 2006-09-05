Used 2002 Chevrolet Prizm
- Reliability, zippy powertrain when equipped with a manual transmission, optional side airbags.
- Ho-hum personality, ABS not standard, cramped rear seat, options force prices too high to remain a bargain.
It's got Japanese technology and build quality because, well ... it's a Japanese car with an American nameplate. Certainly a creative way to get patriotic types behind the wheel of a Toyota.
Vehicle overview
In short, the Prizm is one solid economy sedan. It's a capable performer and it doesn't waste time with trying to look like something it's not. Better yet, it is essentially a reskinned Toyota Corolla, which bodes well for reliability, but not necessarily resale value. To top things off, the Prizm has earned very high marks in past initial-quality studies, scoring better than the Infiniti G20 and Honda Accord.
An excellent reliability record coupled with outstanding assembly quality goes a long way toward selling consumers on the Prizm. The car feels substantial, conveying the impression that it will last quite a long time. In contrast, the Cavalier feels somewhat cheap, flimsy and unrefined, while the solid Malibu doesn't appeal to buyers looking for a smaller package.
Base-model Prizms get air conditioning, a four-speaker stereo, floor mats and wheel covers, while upgraded LSi models get standard power windows, a rear defogger, tachometer, outside temperature gauge, tilt steering column and larger tires.
A 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on all Prizms, which benefits from variable valve timing technology (VVTi) developed by Toyota. The VVTi system helps boost engine output to 125 horsepower and improves overall drivability. The low-effort clutch is a bonus in traffic, and the five-speed manual snicks fluidly from gear to gear. Front and rear stabilizer bars are standard to improve handling response from the four-wheel independent suspension. Antilock brakes and side airbags are optional on this economy sedan.
Interior accommodations are rather sparse in base Prizms, but LSi models come with upgraded fittings and trim. Either model offers decent ergonomics; all the switches and controls fall readily to hand, and the gauges are clear and legible. The seats are rock-hard and lack lumbar and lateral support, but they do feature Scotchguard stain protection to keep them clean.
The Prizm is strictly econo-issue in base trim, but add aluminum wheels and a premium equipment package to an LSi, and the Prizm transforms itself into a mini-Camry. Also available are a CD player and extended-range speakers that sound great, making a fully loaded Prizm a fine package. However, a Prizm LSi with every available option closes quickly on $20,000. For that kind of cash, you can buy any number of larger and more substantial sedans. Keep a lid on the options, though, and the Prizm is an economy sedan anybody could live with.
2002 Highlights
We bought our Prism as a first car for our 16 year old son. He wanted a manual transmission and learned to drive a stick after we bought the Prism. Our car had 70,000 miles on it when we bought it and I got a terrific price for it. This little car has been sensational! Shifts crisply through all the gears, has exceptional zip for the little engine, brakes well and while it's a base model, all the controls and amenities work perfectly. We have not experienced the oil usage issue many other reviewers have, which is interesting, given that we live on a steep mountainside and the car is a manual transmission driven by a teenager. You'd think our unit would be susceptible to the oil problem, but no, it runs better than either of the cars we bought for our other kids.
I have not had a very good experience with this car. I bought it as a certified used vehicle with a little over 36,000 miles. The transmission went out a couple months after I bought it. Several minor interior things have come apart. The filler pipe on the gas tank came unwelded and fell partially into the tube, so I was not able to fuel the car until that was removed. This week the running lights and auto- on headlights quit working, but could still be turned on manually,a few days later, they stayed on, requiring disconnecting the battery to turn off. The switch failed and it's located under the pas. air bag requiring the entire dash to be removed. I would not buy another or reccomend!
Let me start by saying this car has been reliable for most of its life. I bought it at 77,000 miles, and its still running at 191,000+. It is by no means a flashy vehicle, but when the engine ran at peak efficiency, it got close to 40 MPG and ran smoothly. But, at about the 130,000 mark, it started burning oil (1 quart every 1,000 miles or so). 60,000 miles later, it burns through about 1 quart every 50 miles. Further research via Google has shown that this is a common problem for the 2002 Prizms, and is related to narrow cylinders and bad seals. Keep this in mind if buying a Prizm from this final year of production. You'll be investing in lots of oil when it reaches a high mileage point.
Believe that comment about using a qt. of oil every 100 miles, it's true @ 120+ K mi. And with that, the mpg is only 20 mpg avg. May be OK for low mileage but Prizm engine is not long lasting .I put new seals and rings in, still burns oil and bad mpg. Can't see smoke unless you hold throttle 3/4 down for 6-10 seconds. ( This is a must before buying ! ) Do not buy with over 100 K. It may look like a Corolla, but engine doesn't last like one. I got robbed. Wouldn't recommend Prizm.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|125 hp @ 5800 rpm
|LSi 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|125 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
Is the Chevrolet Prizm a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Prizm reliable?
Is the 2002 Chevrolet Prizm a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2002 Chevrolet Prizm?
The least-expensive 2002 Chevrolet Prizm is the 2002 Chevrolet Prizm 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,330.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,330
- LSi 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,395
What are the different models of Chevrolet Prizm?
Used 2002 Chevrolet Prizm Overview
The Used 2002 Chevrolet Prizm is offered in the following submodels: Prizm Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LSi 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2002 Chevrolet Prizm?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Chevrolet Prizm and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Prizm 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Prizm.
