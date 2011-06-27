Used 2014 Chevrolet Malibu Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Malibu Hybrid
Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,945*
Total Cash Price
$11,578
Malibu Sedan
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,369*
Total Cash Price
$11,356
LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,446*
Total Cash Price
$15,252
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,598*
Total Cash Price
$15,698
LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,734*
Total Cash Price
$15,364
LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,793*
Total Cash Price
$11,133
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,750*
Total Cash Price
$16,143
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,793*
Total Cash Price
$11,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Malibu Hybrid Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$1,527
|$563
|$1,801
|$764
|$2,317
|$6,972
|Repairs
|$451
|$522
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$652
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$823
|Financing
|$623
|$500
|$371
|$232
|$83
|$1,810
|Depreciation
|$3,183
|$1,177
|$1,037
|$919
|$824
|$7,141
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,334
|$4,759
|$5,875
|$4,744
|$6,233
|$29,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Malibu Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$812
|$835
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$1,497
|$552
|$1,767
|$750
|$2,273
|$6,838
|Repairs
|$443
|$512
|$599
|$699
|$815
|$3,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$640
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$807
|Financing
|$611
|$491
|$364
|$227
|$82
|$1,775
|Depreciation
|$3,122
|$1,155
|$1,017
|$902
|$808
|$7,003
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,173
|$4,668
|$5,762
|$4,653
|$6,113
|$29,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,091
|$1,122
|$5,295
|Maintenance
|$2,011
|$741
|$2,373
|$1,007
|$3,052
|$9,184
|Repairs
|$595
|$688
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$4,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$859
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,084
|Financing
|$821
|$659
|$489
|$306
|$110
|$2,384
|Depreciation
|$4,194
|$1,551
|$1,366
|$1,211
|$1,085
|$9,406
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,978
|$6,269
|$7,739
|$6,250
|$8,210
|$39,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Malibu Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$2,070
|$763
|$2,442
|$1,036
|$3,141
|$9,453
|Repairs
|$612
|$708
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$4,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,115
|Financing
|$845
|$678
|$503
|$314
|$113
|$2,453
|Depreciation
|$4,316
|$1,596
|$1,406
|$1,246
|$1,117
|$9,681
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,298
|$6,452
|$7,965
|$6,432
|$8,450
|$40,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$2,026
|$747
|$2,390
|$1,014
|$3,075
|$9,252
|Repairs
|$599
|$693
|$810
|$945
|$1,103
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$865
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,092
|Financing
|$827
|$664
|$493
|$308
|$110
|$2,401
|Depreciation
|$4,224
|$1,562
|$1,376
|$1,220
|$1,093
|$9,475
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,058
|$6,315
|$7,796
|$6,296
|$8,270
|$39,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$541
|$1,732
|$735
|$2,228
|$6,704
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$627
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$791
|Financing
|$599
|$481
|$357
|$223
|$80
|$1,740
|Depreciation
|$3,061
|$1,132
|$997
|$884
|$792
|$6,866
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,013
|$4,576
|$5,649
|$4,562
|$5,993
|$28,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Malibu Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$2,129
|$784
|$2,511
|$1,066
|$3,231
|$9,721
|Repairs
|$629
|$728
|$851
|$993
|$1,159
|$4,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,147
|Financing
|$869
|$697
|$518
|$323
|$116
|$2,523
|Depreciation
|$4,438
|$1,641
|$1,446
|$1,282
|$1,148
|$9,956
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,619
|$6,635
|$8,191
|$6,615
|$8,690
|$41,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Malibu Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$541
|$1,732
|$735
|$2,228
|$6,704
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$627
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$791
|Financing
|$599
|$481
|$357
|$223
|$80
|$1,740
|Depreciation
|$3,061
|$1,132
|$997
|$884
|$792
|$6,866
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,013
|$4,576
|$5,649
|$4,562
|$5,993
|$28,793
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Malibu
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Malibu info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019