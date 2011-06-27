  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,628$8,187$9,537
Clean$6,243$7,718$8,975
Average$5,472$6,779$7,850
Rough$4,701$5,840$6,725
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco 4dr Sedan w/Premium Audio (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,660$8,194$9,523
Clean$6,273$7,725$8,962
Average$5,498$6,785$7,838
Rough$4,723$5,845$6,715
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,750$8,242$9,537
Clean$6,357$7,769$8,974
Average$5,572$6,824$7,849
Rough$4,787$5,879$6,725
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,615$8,146$9,472
Clean$6,230$7,679$8,914
Average$5,461$6,745$7,796
Rough$4,691$5,811$6,679
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,750$9,403$10,840
Clean$7,299$8,863$10,200
Average$6,398$7,785$8,922
Rough$5,497$6,707$7,643
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,734$10,505$12,049
Clean$8,226$9,903$11,338
Average$7,210$8,698$9,917
Rough$6,194$7,494$8,496
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,054$8,650$10,034
Clean$6,644$8,154$9,442
Average$5,824$7,162$8,259
Rough$5,003$6,170$7,075
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,783$8,375$9,753
Clean$6,389$7,895$9,178
Average$5,600$6,935$8,028
Rough$4,811$5,974$6,877
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,529$9,164$10,584
Clean$7,091$8,639$9,960
Average$6,216$7,588$8,711
Rough$5,340$6,537$7,463
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Malibu on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,243 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,718 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and see how it feels. Learn more
