Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,628
|$8,187
|$9,537
|Clean
|$6,243
|$7,718
|$8,975
|Average
|$5,472
|$6,779
|$7,850
|Rough
|$4,701
|$5,840
|$6,725
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco 4dr Sedan w/Premium Audio (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,660
|$8,194
|$9,523
|Clean
|$6,273
|$7,725
|$8,962
|Average
|$5,498
|$6,785
|$7,838
|Rough
|$4,723
|$5,845
|$6,715
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,750
|$8,242
|$9,537
|Clean
|$6,357
|$7,769
|$8,974
|Average
|$5,572
|$6,824
|$7,849
|Rough
|$4,787
|$5,879
|$6,725
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,615
|$8,146
|$9,472
|Clean
|$6,230
|$7,679
|$8,914
|Average
|$5,461
|$6,745
|$7,796
|Rough
|$4,691
|$5,811
|$6,679
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,750
|$9,403
|$10,840
|Clean
|$7,299
|$8,863
|$10,200
|Average
|$6,398
|$7,785
|$8,922
|Rough
|$5,497
|$6,707
|$7,643
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,734
|$10,505
|$12,049
|Clean
|$8,226
|$9,903
|$11,338
|Average
|$7,210
|$8,698
|$9,917
|Rough
|$6,194
|$7,494
|$8,496
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,054
|$8,650
|$10,034
|Clean
|$6,644
|$8,154
|$9,442
|Average
|$5,824
|$7,162
|$8,259
|Rough
|$5,003
|$6,170
|$7,075
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,783
|$8,375
|$9,753
|Clean
|$6,389
|$7,895
|$9,178
|Average
|$5,600
|$6,935
|$8,028
|Rough
|$4,811
|$5,974
|$6,877
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,529
|$9,164
|$10,584
|Clean
|$7,091
|$8,639
|$9,960
|Average
|$6,216
|$7,588
|$8,711
|Rough
|$5,340
|$6,537
|$7,463