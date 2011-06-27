Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,819
|$4,820
|$5,480
|Clean
|$3,524
|$4,452
|$5,058
|Average
|$2,932
|$3,714
|$4,215
|Rough
|$2,340
|$2,977
|$3,372
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,814
|$4,941
|$5,684
|Clean
|$3,519
|$4,564
|$5,247
|Average
|$2,928
|$3,808
|$4,372
|Rough
|$2,337
|$3,052
|$3,497
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Malibu Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,690
|$4,808
|$5,543
|Clean
|$3,404
|$4,440
|$5,116
|Average
|$2,832
|$3,705
|$4,263
|Rough
|$2,261
|$2,970
|$3,410
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,717
|$4,847
|$5,591
|Clean
|$3,429
|$4,477
|$5,161
|Average
|$2,853
|$3,735
|$4,300
|Rough
|$2,277
|$2,994
|$3,440
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,700
|$4,757
|$5,453
|Clean
|$3,413
|$4,393
|$5,034
|Average
|$2,840
|$3,666
|$4,195
|Rough
|$2,266
|$2,938
|$3,355