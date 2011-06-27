Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Team Malibu All The Way
Bought my 2008 LTZ 2.4L used in February 2011 with 28k on the clock. Soon after, the electric door locks failed - would not stay locked. Replaced under warranty. March 2012 the drain tubing from the sunroof came loose and ended up filling the passenger footwell with water. Self-diagnosed and repaired with a bit of silicone putty and super glue. New tires at 77k. Routine oil changes and brake fixes - but one time in North Carolina the front calipers wouldn't fully release. $200 to re-build the calipers. At 85k, replaced timing chain and intake/exhaust solenoid valves @ $1500. Around 88k, the service air bag light came on. The dealer has told me the seat-heater melted the passenger sensor module and both need to be replaced @ $1100. Currently unresolved. Now the good stuff: This is the best car I've ever had. I've found myself wanting more power at times, especially when climbing mountains across the country, but the 2.4 is sufficient. Great mileage, also. I've been getting about 25 mpg combined with mixed city/highway driving. Seats are totally comfortable - 7,200-mile cross-country road trip @29 mpg with zero complaints. The front doors do open a little bit far, but they have three stages where they stop. #2 is a good opening point. It's still a little bit difficult to tell exactly where the back of the car is when backing in somewhere, but I've gotten used to it. Not looking forward to the labor-intensive process when a headlight goes out, but I changed foglamps myself without issue. I would buy it again (but I would get the V6).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
I got my 2008 LT Malibu in May 2013. I have to say that it is comfortable to drive and the gas mileage is great. I get about 26-28 driving in the city and 30-35 highway. I mostly have been hitting 31 mpg. This car has had no problems and runs great at 99k miles. I do however plan to trade in this car for a chevy cruze this coming spring.
I fell for a slick marketing campaign
I had abandoned Chevy in 2001, having back to back Nissans (Maxima & Altima) until 2008, when I was lured back to Chevy with heavy incentives. "The Car You Can't Ignore" ads were on every 5 minutes. The car was fun at first, but I swear it gets less responsive the more I drive it. Acceleration is reluctant, and steering is stiffer than when new. Just found out the steering gear is failing at only 16K miles. Rear seat doesn't latch properly, and if you stare at the sheet metal too hard, you can dent it with sheer will-power. (how did I get a door-ding on the roof?) No tactile response on the center stack; you have to take your eyes off the road to operate heater/radio. I tried, GM/Chevy......
Was great!
Have had the car for 3 years bought it with about 10k miles. Now has 49k miles on it, just got tires and they tell me the ball joints are bad and surprised the tire hasnt fallen off yet. The car has made a popping noise, the steering wheel isnt straight and the locks on the back doors do not work...well sometimes the driver side back lock will open but not lock back. Over all the amount of money for the car for the value isnt great, i have had other cheaper cars that havent had any problems like this.
Absolutely Confident
I purchased my Red Malibu 2LT two years ago and could not be happier with it. I haven't had a single issue with it and I feel 100% confident that it will be a very reliable car. The interior is gorgeous with the two-tone cashmere/cocoa trim and the Red Jewel paint is awesome. I have received so many complements on this car and it never gets old.I am getting great gas mileage in combined driving and my car feels completely solid. The safety features in my Malibu make me feel very secure. I am especially pleased with the small details put into this car, such as accent lights by the inside door handles. I recommend this car to anyone looking for safe, reliable, and stylish transportation.
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer