Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/1FL (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,817
|$12,199
|$13,680
|Clean
|$10,460
|$11,804
|$13,213
|Average
|$9,747
|$11,013
|$12,281
|Rough
|$9,034
|$10,223
|$11,349
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala LT CNG 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,400
|$16,554
|$17,837
|Clean
|$14,892
|$16,018
|$17,229
|Average
|$13,877
|$14,945
|$16,014
|Rough
|$12,862
|$13,872
|$14,798
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan w/1LS (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,362
|$12,950
|$14,641
|Clean
|$10,987
|$12,530
|$14,142
|Average
|$10,238
|$11,691
|$13,144
|Rough
|$9,489
|$10,851
|$12,146
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala LS CNG 4dr Sedan w/2FL (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,411
|$17,168
|$19,061
|Clean
|$14,903
|$16,612
|$18,411
|Average
|$13,887
|$15,499
|$17,112
|Rough
|$12,872
|$14,387
|$15,813
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,473
|$16,206
|$18,066
|Clean
|$13,996
|$15,681
|$17,451
|Average
|$13,042
|$14,631
|$16,219
|Rough
|$12,088
|$13,580
|$14,988
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,888
|$14,570
|$16,367
|Clean
|$12,463
|$14,098
|$15,809
|Average
|$11,614
|$13,154
|$14,694
|Rough
|$10,764
|$12,209
|$13,578
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,460
|$14,056
|$15,763
|Clean
|$12,049
|$13,601
|$15,226
|Average
|$11,228
|$12,690
|$14,152
|Rough
|$10,407
|$11,779
|$13,077