Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling
- supple ride
- versatile and roomy interior.
- Lackluster handling and braking
- some interior materials look and feel cheap
- lacks a telescoping steering wheel.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Chevrolet HHR remains a solid choice for a distinctive-looking hatchback, though newer competitors are superior in some regards.
Vehicle overview
When it came time to develop a small compact wagon, the Chevrolet designers chose to go down the same road as the wildly successful Chrysler PT Cruiser, harnessing retro styling themes to a utilitarian package with a look that captures the spirit of the 1949 Chevy Suburban. Since its introduction in 2006, the Chevrolet HHR (Heritage High Roof) has carved out an effective niche for itself, and now with the passing of the PT Cruiser into history, the 2011 Chevrolet HHR has become a more compelling choice for people looking for a small car that's really practical.
As before, the strong points of the 2011 Chevrolet HHR include its comfortable ride, versatile and roomy interior and impressive fuel economy. But its interior quality and driving dynamics could be better, and it continues to face stiff competition from less expensive hipsters like the 2011 Nissan Cube and 2011 Scion xB as well as the more refined and athletic 2011 Honda Fit and 2011 Mazda 3 five-door. Meanwhile, those interested in the HHR Panel van would be wise to check out the Ford Transit Connect.
The 2011 Chevrolet HHR continues to be a respectable choice, particularly if you're fond of its retro styling. Just be aware that there are lower stickers and better-driving cars to be had, depending on your focus. The high-performance HHR has been dropped from the lineup for 2011, and we wonder if the impending replacement of the Chevrolet Cobalt by the Chevrolet Cruze will have an impact on the HHR's future at Chevy.
Chevrolet HHR models
The 2011 Chevrolet HHR is available as a traditional four-door, five-passenger hatchback wagon or a two-seat Panel variant. The HHR Panel is meant for business owners with its windowless rear cargo panel doors and rear quarter panels, cargo floor storage compartments and rear 40-amp power point for accessory equipment.
The HHR is offered in three trim levels: LS, 1LT and 2LT. The HHR Panel comes as an LS only. The base LS model starts off with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, full powered accessories, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat (regular HHR only), OnStar and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
The 1LT includes 16-inch alloy wheels, body-color mirrors and a power driver seat. The 2LT adds a larger four-cylinder engine, a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker Pioneer audio system with subwoofer. Options are limited on LS models, while LTs have access to a sunroof, remote ignition, rearview camera, an iPod/USB interface, leather upholstery and heated front seats.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Chevy's front-wheel-drive HHR gives buyers a choice of two different engines: the standard 2.2-liter inline-4 that makes 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque and a 2.4-liter inline-4 offered on LT models that generates 172 hp and 167 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to either a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic.
With the automatic transmission, EPA estimated fuel economy for both the 2.2-liter and 2.4-liter engines checks in at a respectable 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. Opting for the manual results in only a slight increase in fuel economy.
Safety
Standard Chevrolet HHR safety equipment includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, OnStar telematics and side curtain airbags.
In government testing, the HHR earned a perfect five-star rating for both front- and side-impact crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also gave the HHR its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset impacts, and an "Acceptable" rating for side impacts.
Driving
Even the more sporting HHR 2LT actually feels fairly soft around the edges, tuned for a quiet, cushioned ride rather than a fast pace in the corners. This is a kind of a wagon, after all, meant for carrying rather than driving. To us the effort level of the electric-assist steering feels too light, and the stopping distances with these tires and this front-disc/rear-drum brake package is relatively unimpressive.
Both of these inline-4 engines feel coarse when revved hard, a condition that's hard to avoid when accelerating quickly. With that in mind, we prefer the HHR's more energetic 2.4-liter power plant, since it doesn't have to work as hard and is just as fuel efficient with an automatic transmission.
Interior
The 2011 Chevrolet HHR also earns praise for its attractive, roomy passenger cabin. The standard cloth seats are comfortable enough; the more supportive optional leather-trimmed seating is even more inviting. The layout of controls is simple and straightforward, with good outward visibility on wagon models. However, we recommend the optional rearview camera system for extra assistance on Panel vans due to their non-existent sight lines out back.
Folding down the wagon's front passenger seat and split-rear seatbacks creates a useful flat load floor and 58 cubic feet of cargo space (63 cubic feet for the Panel van). The only real criticism we have of the HHR's cabin is the relatively cheap look and feel of some of the materials used.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chevrolet HHR.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- sound system
- comfort
- spaciousness
- seats
- handling & steering
- road noise
- ride quality
- visibility
- technology
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- doors
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- oil
- warranty
- towing
- steering wheel
- safety
- dashboard
- climate control
- lights
- off-roading
- electrical system
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
After working at GM for 30 years and seeing a lot of different designs this one has been an eye catcher from the start. There are several areas that cold have made this little ride even better. Such as a six speed auto transmission for mileage with the double overdrive and a independent rear suspension. Other than that a very practical vehicle. Getting in and out is very easy for someone short or a 6 footer plus. Two problems, brake rotors too small but there is a fix. When buying new rotor buy the ones for an SS model they are 11.680 inches in diameter as opposed to 10.850 original rotor. The only other thing you must do is change both brake caliper brackets and still use your old calipers, then bleed the brakes. If you still feel a shack in the front-end if you have over 100,000 miles on your HHR it probably needs new lower control arms. Don't buy anything but Moog, others are poor quality. Number two problem is plastic inside door handles. When buying new ones consider chromed metal handles available on Ebay for around $22.00. These thing I have learned are from a retired GM tool maker/machinist, ME.
This car purchase occurred when my beloved Volvo wagon got totaled. I bought a Chrysler Pacifica because it was AWD. My wife drove a 2003 Cavalier that she, apparently, loved. I hated that thing -- it was low to the ground, had awful safety ratings, terrible reliability. She was carting around the kids and her mother on shopping trips almost daily in a cramped compact. I gave her the Pacifica because of the AWD (Northeast winters), the extreme level of comfort you can achieve with proper (frequent) maintenance, better safety rating and I took the Cavalier. I couldn't stand it and drove it to a dealership 2 months later. I bought a 2011 HHR in 2015. Yes, I realize that the HHR is a glorified Cobalt which is a "newer" Cavalier. There is nothing cool about this car if you're under 70. There is no resale value to this car. I cared that I was buying a 2011 Something with 55K in 2015 for under $10K that still carried a tiny slice of a GM warranty. -- The ride quality is "acceptable"... a little rough, but not annoying. Halfway decent pick-up. -- The ability to haul moderate sized items is "very good". You can put in a standard walk-behind lawnmower relatively easily with room for a child's car seat. -- The MPG is "alright"... 23 MPG, but it seems like I fill up rarely. -- The interior is "alright"... it's true, it's a pile of plastic inside, but it cleans easily. -- The instrumentation is "alright/very good"... the dash has a lot of info (shows MPG, 2 trip odometers, tire pressure, radiator temp, outdoor temp), but my button to change between categories can become unresponsive at times, telling me this isn't a strongly assembled system. Plus, I know that the outdoor temp is usually wrong. I take it with a grain of salt. Plus, this is an 1LT edition... but it lacks nearly ALL of the 1LT upgrades. I think I got one power seat out of the deal. -- The stock speakers are "acceptable"... slightly better than the old Cavalier. It has an AUX jack which is helpful alongside a CD player. -- It has, as of now, never needed repair.
Don't let the funky retro styling fool you, this is a very practical vehicle. We are empty-nesters who seldom have more than two people in the vehicle but haul a lot of stuff around with our hobbies and this is just the ticket. We have a 2.4L Auto with the 1Lt package and it has plenty of features. The high seats are good for us older types, the short doors make entry/exit easy in tight spots and the rear view camera is definitely recommended. Drives well, plenty of power at highway speeds, and quiet.
Own a 2009 2LT version. It does everything I wanted it to. I'd only change a few things: 1. install four wheel disc brakes instead of the "disc/drum" brake combination. 2. install the full roof rack instead of just half of it and expecting the buyer to purchase the other half as an aftermarket option. 3. upgrade the radio/cd player so its more robust. CD's keep sticking inside the player necessitating playing games to get them unstuck. 4. change the engine intake air filter housing design. The housing removal is a major pain when you want to change out filters.
Sponsored cars related to the HHR
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Wagon
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|155 hp @ 6100 rpm
|LS 4dr Wagon
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|155 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Panel LS 4dr Wagon
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|155 hp @ 6100 rpm
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet HHR a good car?
Is the Chevrolet HHR reliable?
Is the 2011 Chevrolet HHR a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 Chevrolet HHR?
The least-expensive 2011 Chevrolet HHR is the 2011 Chevrolet HHR LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,720.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,720
- LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $18,720
- Panel LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,030
What are the different models of Chevrolet HHR?
More about the 2011 Chevrolet HHR
Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR Overview
The Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR is offered in the following submodels: HHR Wagon. Available styles include LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and Panel LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2011 Chevrolet HHR?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Chevrolet HHR and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 HHR 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 HHR.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Chevrolet HHR and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 HHR featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2011 Chevrolet HHR?
Which 2011 Chevrolet HHRS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Chevrolet HHR for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2011 HHRS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,900 and mileage as low as 32292 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 Chevrolet HHR.
Can't find a new 2011 Chevrolet HHRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet HHR for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,263.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,738.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2011 Chevrolet HHR?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons