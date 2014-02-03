Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me

117 listings
HHR Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    204,049 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

    $890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Orange
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    122,888 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,717

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    77,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,995

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LS in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LS

    130,437 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,590

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    157,157 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,442

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    106,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    111,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    172,212 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,139

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    86,556 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,228

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    192,000 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    139,632 miles

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    132,385 miles

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LS

    72,909 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    107,965 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,588

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    199,600 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,854

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    101,061 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    80,872 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    138,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,994

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet HHR

Write a review
Accident
jordan2014,03/02/2014
I absolutely love this vehicle, its an amazing gas saver. I was so so about buying this car but my wife wanted it so we obviously got it. After 6 days today being the 6th me and my 19 month old were on my way to pick up my new born and wife from the hospital, and along the way we lost control and had flipped 4 or 5 times. The only damage was the roof. The above airbags deployed and saved my sons and I lives. I very strongly recommend this vehicle to anyone for the safety, all i can say now is thank you chevy.. thank you
