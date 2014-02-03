Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me
- 204,049 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499$890 Below Market
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P87S598342
Stock: 4287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,888 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,717
Findlay Subaru of Prescott - Prescott / Arizona
Visit with our NON-Commission team, for a hassle free experience! Save more with Findlay Subaru Prescott, with our competitive, market based pricing!We use Market Based Pricing to give you the best price, upfront, without games. We do the shopping, so you get the deals!2007 Chevrolet HHR LT 23/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P17S623016
Stock: PS1566A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 77,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995$211 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! LT 2.2 FWD. Black Running Boards, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires! This HHR has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player Portable Audio Connection Security System Cruise Control Climate Control Keyless Entry Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Traction Control Running Boards Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA23D87S639312
Stock: L201713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 130,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,590
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Black 2007 Chevrolet HHR LS FWD is equipped with a 5-Speed Manual, ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SFI DOHC 16V, 16' Steel Wheels w/Full Bolt-On Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed Cruise Control.Recent Arrival!Lou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA13D17S638142
Stock: B201044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 157,157 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,442
Bob Allen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Danville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA23D17S566445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
Luther Brookdale Chevrolet - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, XM SATELLITE RADIO, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, AIR BAGS, HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT, F. LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, BRAKES, 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK, FRONT DISC/. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? BUY from the #1 GM Certified dealer in MINNESOTA and get the experience you WANT and DESERVE! Market Prices are updated daily using the KBB Price Advisor.This saves time, no need to hassle/negotiate, and the best part. no pressure. PURCHASE from a knowledgeable consultant at a fair price in a timely manner AND get the Luther Advantage: WARRANTY, GAS DISCOUNTS, and more. Don't see IT - we might have IT. ***STOP IN, CALL OR TEXT*** Experience the LUTHER BROOKDALE difference TODAY! OPTION PACKAGES LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes (UQ3) Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 7-speaker system, (DD8) Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, (T37) Fog lamps, front, (DG7) Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, (B57) Bright Chrome Appearance Package, (QBV) Tires, P215/50R17, all-season, blackwall, (N85) Wheels, 17' (43.2 cm) painted aluminum, (JM4) Brakes Check whether a vehicle is subject
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P37S608906
Stock: T30191A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 111,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
Becker Buick GMC - Spokane / Washington
This 2007 Chevrolet HHR in eye catching Black and Gray is stocked with a 2.4L 4 cyls and a Automatic 4-Speed with only 111,126 miles for the great low price of $5,900. This vehicle is AS IS. NO Warranty Forever.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA23P17S511200
Stock: G20351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 172,212 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,139
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2007 Chevrolet HHR LT In Machine Silver Metallic.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P27S597526
Stock: U029328B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,228
Steven Volkswagen - Wichita / Kansas
Ever popular HHR. Well kept. Distinctive retro styling with profiled wheel wells and running boards but totally versatile for work, hauling, and an enjoyable pleasure to just take off somewhere and cruise. Loaded with safety features. Automatic transmission. Roomy and quiet cabin interior. Fold down rear seating for added cargo. Lots of SUV for the money.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA23P97S641077
Stock: P38928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 192,000 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P97S579587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,632 miles
$3,994
Young Buick GMC - Owosso / Michigan
THIS IS AN AS-IS NON-GUARANTEED USED CAR. All as is vehicles may have unknown defects, issues or problems. Please take the time to carefully inspect this vehicle. See sales rep for service disclosure. POWER SUNROOF!, POWER DRIVER SEAT!. 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SFI DOHC 16V FWD Imperial Blue Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 19523 miles below market average! Cars sell for less in Owosso! Our vehicles move quickly! Call or text 989-254-6260 to speak with one of our team members today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA23D97S620350
Stock: 39069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 132,385 miles
$3,999
Northwest Cadillac Of Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
LT PACKAGE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CD PLAYER, RUNNING BOARDS, PREMIUM WHEELS.Prices valid for Washington state residence only. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are used. Prices valid for retail purchases only, a negotiable dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P67S592426
Stock: K5576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 72,909 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Chevy HHR is a handy wagon that celebrates a heritage that dates to the 1949 GMC Suburban panel delivery truck. HHR stands for Heritage High Roof, and the roof of the HHR is high. The Chevy HHR is built on a smaller scale, but there are no bones about its retro styling. We found the Chevy HHR to be fun to drive. It isn't a sports car, but it's nimble and we were pleased with its acceleration. The HHR feels more responsive than its horsepower, torque, and transmission ratio numbers suggest. Plus, it gets decent fuel economy. If there's ever been a case of a picture of a so-called SUV being worth a thousand words, the HHR should be it. It looks like a 1949 panel delivery truck, with the edges smoothed over. This model has extra low miles and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA13D87S614971
Stock: C4971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,965 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,588
Bentley Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Moonroof, XM SATELLITE RADIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, CD Player, FALL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE, SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP. WHY BUY FROM US We will never take for granted the trust that our clients place in us to provide them with the finest sales and service experience possible. It is our absolute commitment to build that trust through honesty and integrity. It continues to be an honor and privilege to service all of our guests, and we will never take their trust for granted. OPTION PACKAGES LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes (UQ3) Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 7-speaker system, (DD8) Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, (T37) Fog lamps, front, (DG7) Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, (B57) Bright Chrome Appearance Package, (QBV) Tires, P215/50R17, all-season, blackwall, (N85) Wheels, 17' (43.2 cm) painted aluminum, (JM4) Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, (LE5) Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC, 4-cylinder, SFI, Exhaust tip, 3.5' bright chrome, Suspension, Sport, (FE3) Suspension, Sport, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, FALL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE includes (PGF) 17' (43.2 cm) Black chrome wheels, (BC9) Black Chrome Exterior Package, (T37) front fog lamps with smoked lenses, headlamps with smoked lenses, (BVE) color-keyed running boards, Black chrome exterior stripe, (T43) Regular production accessory rear spoiler, (NP5) leather-wrapped steering wheel with contrasting stitching and (B37) custom floor mats. SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN, BRAKES, 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK, FRONT DISC/REAR DRUM, XM SATELLITE RADIO With a wide variety of programming, XM has something to excite any driver. Whether you want to be entertained or informed, to laugh, think, or sing Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33PX7S568453
Stock: L0770A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 199,600 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,854
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, HHR LT, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SFI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Imperial Blue Metallic, Gray w/Front & Rear Leather Seating Surfaces, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/30 City/Highway MPG 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33PX7S548798
Stock: 91671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 101,061 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
Thank you for your interest in one of Smart Hyundai's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with 101,013mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Chevrolet HHR is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet HHR: The 2007 Chevy HHR offers sport utility seating and cargo carrying capability on a small-car platform. Both the base 2.2L Ecotec engine and the 2.4L engine upgrade achieve 30 mpg on the highway regardless of transmission. The 2.4L engine upgrade provides 26 more horsepower for $650. This model sets itself apart with flexible interior configuration, fuel efficient cargo mover., and Retro styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA23D87S594193
Stock: 594193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,872 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,977
Oxmoor Hyundai - Louisville / Kentucky
Chevrolet HHR LT ***THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OXMOOR HYUNDAI (502)894-3400***, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, HHR LT 2, 4D Sport Utility, Cappuccino Frost Metallic, Ebony Leather, 17" Black Chrome Wheels, 2LT Package, Black Chrome Exterior Package, Color-Keyed to Exterior Running Boards, Front Fog Lamps, Front Fog Lamps w/Smoked Lenses, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitch, Premiere Edition Package, Rear Aero Wing Spoiler, Sport Suspension. Odometer is 34261 miles below market average! 4-Speed Automatic 23/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P17S602294
Stock: H13065B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 138,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,994
Todd Wenzel Chevrolet - Hudsonville / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Chevrolet is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Sport Red Metallic 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT. 22/30 City/Highway MPG. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA23DX7S610801
Stock: PC20226Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
