Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,665
|$46,507
|$47,639
|Clean
|$44,679
|$45,519
|$46,588
|Average
|$42,707
|$43,542
|$44,487
|Rough
|$40,735
|$41,566
|$42,385
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,756
|$57,804
|$59,209
|Clean
|$55,531
|$56,575
|$57,903
|Average
|$53,080
|$54,119
|$55,291
|Rough
|$50,629
|$51,662
|$52,680
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,045
|$49,950
|$51,165
|Clean
|$47,986
|$48,889
|$50,036
|Average
|$45,868
|$46,766
|$47,779
|Rough
|$43,750
|$44,643
|$45,522
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,964
|$54,960
|$56,295
|Clean
|$52,798
|$53,792
|$55,054
|Average
|$50,468
|$51,456
|$52,571
|Rough
|$48,138
|$49,120
|$50,087
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,601
|$45,526
|$50,133
|Clean
|$40,703
|$44,558
|$49,028
|Average
|$38,907
|$42,624
|$46,816
|Rough
|$37,110
|$40,689
|$44,605
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,020
|$47,888
|$49,053
|Clean
|$46,005
|$46,871
|$47,971
|Average
|$43,974
|$44,836
|$45,807
|Rough
|$41,944
|$42,800
|$43,643
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,133
|$58,145
|$64,031
|Clean
|$51,986
|$56,910
|$62,618
|Average
|$49,691
|$54,439
|$59,794
|Rough
|$47,397
|$51,968
|$56,970
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,724
|$60,827
|$62,305
|Clean
|$58,434
|$59,534
|$60,931
|Average
|$55,855
|$56,949
|$58,183
|Rough
|$53,276
|$54,364
|$55,435
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,221
|$44,156
|$45,381
|Clean
|$42,288
|$43,218
|$44,380
|Average
|$40,421
|$41,341
|$42,379
|Rough
|$38,555
|$39,464
|$40,377
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,958
|$67,175
|$68,809
|Clean
|$64,534
|$65,748
|$67,291
|Average
|$61,685
|$62,893
|$64,256
|Rough
|$58,837
|$60,038
|$61,221
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,471
|$42,100
|$46,361
|Clean
|$37,640
|$41,205
|$45,338
|Average
|$35,979
|$39,416
|$43,293
|Rough
|$34,318
|$37,627
|$41,248
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,443
|$52,392
|$53,666
|Clean
|$50,332
|$51,279
|$52,483
|Average
|$48,110
|$49,052
|$50,115
|Rough
|$45,889
|$46,826
|$47,748
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,700
|$47,562
|$48,718
|Clean
|$45,692
|$46,551
|$47,644
|Average
|$43,675
|$44,530
|$45,495
|Rough
|$41,659
|$42,509
|$43,346
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,063
|$54,042
|$55,356
|Clean
|$51,917
|$52,893
|$54,135
|Average
|$49,626
|$50,597
|$51,693
|Rough
|$47,334
|$48,300
|$49,252
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,316
|$47,171
|$48,318
|Clean
|$45,316
|$46,168
|$47,253
|Average
|$43,316
|$44,164
|$45,121
|Rough
|$41,316
|$42,159
|$42,990
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,129
|$48,291
|$53,179
|Clean
|$43,176
|$47,265
|$52,006
|Average
|$41,270
|$45,213
|$49,660
|Rough
|$39,365
|$43,160
|$47,314
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,783
|$52,291
|$57,582
|Clean
|$46,751
|$51,180
|$56,312
|Average
|$44,688
|$48,958
|$53,773
|Rough
|$42,624
|$46,735
|$51,233
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,857
|$46,170
|$47,830
|Clean
|$43,888
|$45,189
|$46,775
|Average
|$41,951
|$43,226
|$44,665
|Rough
|$40,014
|$41,264
|$42,555
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,833
|$50,752
|$51,987
|Clean
|$48,757
|$49,674
|$50,840
|Average
|$46,605
|$47,517
|$48,547
|Rough
|$44,453
|$45,360
|$46,254
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,268
|$51,196
|$52,440
|Clean
|$49,182
|$50,108
|$51,284
|Average
|$47,012
|$47,932
|$48,971
|Rough
|$44,841
|$45,756
|$46,658
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,237
|$49,127
|$50,322
|Clean
|$47,196
|$48,084
|$49,212
|Average
|$45,113
|$45,996
|$46,992
|Rough
|$43,030
|$43,908
|$44,772
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,210
|$63,358
|$64,899
|Clean
|$60,867
|$62,012
|$63,467
|Average
|$58,180
|$59,319
|$60,605
|Rough
|$55,494
|$56,627
|$57,742
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,421
|$60,517
|$61,989
|Clean
|$58,138
|$59,231
|$60,622
|Average
|$55,572
|$56,659
|$57,888
|Rough
|$53,006
|$54,088
|$55,153
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,172
|$64,338
|$65,902
|Clean
|$61,808
|$62,971
|$64,449
|Average
|$59,080
|$60,237
|$61,542
|Rough
|$56,352
|$57,503
|$58,635