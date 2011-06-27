  1. Home
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,665$46,507$47,639
Clean$44,679$45,519$46,588
Average$42,707$43,542$44,487
Rough$40,735$41,566$42,385
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,756$57,804$59,209
Clean$55,531$56,575$57,903
Average$53,080$54,119$55,291
Rough$50,629$51,662$52,680
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,045$49,950$51,165
Clean$47,986$48,889$50,036
Average$45,868$46,766$47,779
Rough$43,750$44,643$45,522
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,964$54,960$56,295
Clean$52,798$53,792$55,054
Average$50,468$51,456$52,571
Rough$48,138$49,120$50,087
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,601$45,526$50,133
Clean$40,703$44,558$49,028
Average$38,907$42,624$46,816
Rough$37,110$40,689$44,605
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,020$47,888$49,053
Clean$46,005$46,871$47,971
Average$43,974$44,836$45,807
Rough$41,944$42,800$43,643
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,133$58,145$64,031
Clean$51,986$56,910$62,618
Average$49,691$54,439$59,794
Rough$47,397$51,968$56,970
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,724$60,827$62,305
Clean$58,434$59,534$60,931
Average$55,855$56,949$58,183
Rough$53,276$54,364$55,435
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,221$44,156$45,381
Clean$42,288$43,218$44,380
Average$40,421$41,341$42,379
Rough$38,555$39,464$40,377
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,958$67,175$68,809
Clean$64,534$65,748$67,291
Average$61,685$62,893$64,256
Rough$58,837$60,038$61,221
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,471$42,100$46,361
Clean$37,640$41,205$45,338
Average$35,979$39,416$43,293
Rough$34,318$37,627$41,248
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,443$52,392$53,666
Clean$50,332$51,279$52,483
Average$48,110$49,052$50,115
Rough$45,889$46,826$47,748
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,700$47,562$48,718
Clean$45,692$46,551$47,644
Average$43,675$44,530$45,495
Rough$41,659$42,509$43,346
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,063$54,042$55,356
Clean$51,917$52,893$54,135
Average$49,626$50,597$51,693
Rough$47,334$48,300$49,252
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,316$47,171$48,318
Clean$45,316$46,168$47,253
Average$43,316$44,164$45,121
Rough$41,316$42,159$42,990
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,129$48,291$53,179
Clean$43,176$47,265$52,006
Average$41,270$45,213$49,660
Rough$39,365$43,160$47,314
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,783$52,291$57,582
Clean$46,751$51,180$56,312
Average$44,688$48,958$53,773
Rough$42,624$46,735$51,233
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,857$46,170$47,830
Clean$43,888$45,189$46,775
Average$41,951$43,226$44,665
Rough$40,014$41,264$42,555
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,833$50,752$51,987
Clean$48,757$49,674$50,840
Average$46,605$47,517$48,547
Rough$44,453$45,360$46,254
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,268$51,196$52,440
Clean$49,182$50,108$51,284
Average$47,012$47,932$48,971
Rough$44,841$45,756$46,658
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,237$49,127$50,322
Clean$47,196$48,084$49,212
Average$45,113$45,996$46,992
Rough$43,030$43,908$44,772
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,210$63,358$64,899
Clean$60,867$62,012$63,467
Average$58,180$59,319$60,605
Rough$55,494$56,627$57,742
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,421$60,517$61,989
Clean$58,138$59,231$60,622
Average$55,572$56,659$57,888
Rough$53,006$54,088$55,153
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,172$64,338$65,902
Clean$61,808$62,971$64,449
Average$59,080$60,237$61,542
Rough$56,352$57,503$58,635
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Corvette on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,205 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Corvette is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,205 if you're selling it as a private party.
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,205 if you're selling it as a private party.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ranges from $34,318 to $46,361, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.