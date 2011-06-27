Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

Z06 earned my respect seslew , 12/01/2006 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I was not until recently a big Corvette fan. But I have changed my mind after owning the Z06 for the last month. It is the fastest car I have ever driven, even faster than the Lamborghini Gallardo ($200g's) a friend brought by to compare to the Z06. The handling is superb and for normal driving it is very comfortable. Everything about the car says quality. Large multi-piston brakes, advanced electronic traction control, design and attention to detail. The Goodyear Eagle Runflats stick to the road like they are part of it. The gearbox seems a little heavy but I haven't missed a shift and the throw is short and fast. I have never had a car that attracts so much attention. A great car. Report Abuse

2007 Corvette Z06 Road and Track car Rick Herndon , 03/19/2016 Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought the car new off showroom for sticker. Read the reviews in various magazines and not disappointed. Improved the car for open road racing. I've have speed tested (9 y/o car) to 191mph and still had more left, but running at 5600ft altitude. The LS7 engine isn't hard to get extra horsepower with a modest investment. Car has been solid and really not may repairs, and that's with 57,000 miles and still manages to get 25mpg on the road. There is nothing in that price range for the performance you get. This is my 3rd Vette. Just recently ran my 5th open road race (Silver State) much of it over 160mph without any problems. That's performance engineering. Recently had to replace fuel sensor. Apparently happens frequently at 62000miles. Some squeaks and rattles developed by not to bad. Just campaigned the car in the Silver State Classic in the 155mph class without any problems. The air conditioning compressor will need replacement so took off belt. Drove the car back home some 2200 miles with a combined mpg of 30+, now that's economy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bad to the bone Mark Paul , 12/27/2006 17 of 18 people found this review helpful This is the 23rd Corvette I have owned. I did not trade my Red 2002 Z06 as it only has 6000 miles on it since I bought it new. I like the old hardtop style and I wish the 2007 had the same roofline as the '02. The '07 is way smoother to drive and does not show any kind of raw power until you want it to. I have never had a Corvette like this one. A real sleeper. My wife would never know what it was capable of. It is a pure rocket ship, but much more predictable than the '02, which is a 'twitchy' ride. The new one is so different it's hard to describe. Awesome sound system and navigation system. Rides and steers like it's on railroad tracks and stops instantly. The raw pulling power is brutal!

Amazing bang for the buck, especially used tracknut , 10/08/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Found my Lemans Blue 07 Z with 4400 miles on it in 09, certified dealer in Idaho. Searched long time for this rare color, bought it sight unseen had it shipped to SoCal. Never looked back, have 18k on it now, probably 3-4k of that is on the track, only place to actually use this car the way it was meant to be used. Great Car! Upgraded oil sump to that of 09 models, but besides that the car is basically stock, and runs great on the street and track. I have a great mechanic that keeps it maintained so that helps. But very reliable car. Would recommend in a minute, especially to anyone wanting to experiment with some HPDE track days. Just have the heads checked! (see below)