Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,202
|$18,925
|$21,189
|Clean
|$13,840
|$17,258
|$19,271
|Average
|$11,116
|$13,923
|$15,435
|Rough
|$8,392
|$10,588
|$11,599
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,276
|$26,485
|$29,655
|Clean
|$19,369
|$24,152
|$26,970
|Average
|$15,557
|$19,485
|$21,602
|Rough
|$11,744
|$14,818
|$16,233
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,255
|$21,479
|$24,050
|Clean
|$15,709
|$19,587
|$21,873
|Average
|$12,617
|$15,802
|$17,519
|Rough
|$9,525
|$12,018
|$13,165