Used 1994 Chevrolet Corsica Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/436.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2665 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
