Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 111,583 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
- 144,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,499
- 101,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$3,495
- 249,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,660
- 66,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
- 64,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,337
- 221,403 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,475
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.25 Reviews
Report abuse
truck_nut,04/11/2013
I own a 93 K-2500, 5.7L, 350 V8, 4 speed auto with overdrive, single cab longbed and I can say that it has been a very reliable and hard working vehicle. I have hauled 4,000lbs of cement mix with no problem, the transmission is built well and runs great, the 350 is nice but the 454 or diesel option is just as good / better. The truck is currently at 170,00+ miles with Ohio rust in the usual places, but the frame has no holes or cracks. This is a good first truck and I would recomend it to just about everybody. It's easy to fix, and learning to fix it is just as easy. If taken care of properly it could probably run for a good long time.