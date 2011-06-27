Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,762
|$2,637
|$3,117
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,338
|$2,764
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,740
|$2,059
|Rough
|$744
|$1,143
|$1,354
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,083
|$9,715
|$11,697
|Clean
|$5,380
|$8,614
|$10,373
|Average
|$3,974
|$6,412
|$7,726
|Rough
|$2,567
|$4,210
|$5,079
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,604
|$3,476
|$3,958
|Clean
|$2,303
|$3,082
|$3,510
|Average
|$1,701
|$2,294
|$2,614
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,506
|$1,719
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,235
|$3,292
|$3,871
|Clean
|$1,976
|$2,919
|$3,433
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,172
|$2,557
|Rough
|$943
|$1,426
|$1,681
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,311
|$4,948
|$5,844
|Clean
|$2,928
|$4,387
|$5,183
|Average
|$2,163
|$3,266
|$3,860
|Rough
|$1,397
|$2,144
|$2,538
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,963
|$4,472
|$5,297
|Clean
|$2,620
|$3,965
|$4,698
|Average
|$1,936
|$2,952
|$3,499
|Rough
|$1,251
|$1,938
|$2,300