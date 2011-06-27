Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,293
|$10,605
|$11,859
|Clean
|$7,703
|$9,855
|$11,020
|Average
|$6,523
|$8,355
|$9,343
|Rough
|$5,343
|$6,855
|$7,666
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,828
|$9,243
|$10,550
|Clean
|$6,342
|$8,589
|$9,804
|Average
|$5,371
|$7,282
|$8,312
|Rough
|$4,399
|$5,975
|$6,820
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,558
|$10,177
|$11,595
|Clean
|$7,020
|$9,457
|$10,775
|Average
|$5,945
|$8,018
|$9,135
|Rough
|$4,870
|$6,579
|$7,495
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,270
|$12,239
|$13,846
|Clean
|$8,611
|$11,373
|$12,867
|Average
|$7,292
|$9,642
|$10,909
|Rough
|$5,973
|$7,912
|$8,951
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,433
|$7,680
|$7,820
|Clean
|$6,904
|$7,137
|$7,267
|Average
|$5,847
|$6,050
|$6,161
|Rough
|$4,789
|$4,964
|$5,055
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,648
|$12,474
|$14,544
|Clean
|$8,033
|$11,592
|$13,515
|Average
|$6,802
|$9,828
|$11,458
|Rough
|$5,572
|$8,064
|$9,401
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,003
|$8,222
|$9,423
|Clean
|$5,576
|$7,641
|$8,756
|Average
|$4,722
|$6,478
|$7,424
|Rough
|$3,868
|$5,315
|$6,091
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,668
|$7,250
|$8,108
|Clean
|$5,265
|$6,737
|$7,534
|Average
|$4,458
|$5,712
|$6,388
|Rough
|$3,652
|$4,687
|$5,241
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,362
|$8,458
|$9,593
|Clean
|$5,909
|$7,860
|$8,915
|Average
|$5,004
|$6,664
|$7,558
|Rough
|$4,099
|$5,468
|$6,201
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV w/3SA (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,380
|$8,901
|$9,728
|Clean
|$6,855
|$8,272
|$9,040
|Average
|$5,805
|$7,013
|$7,665
|Rough
|$4,755
|$5,754
|$6,289