Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,293$10,605$11,859
Clean$7,703$9,855$11,020
Average$6,523$8,355$9,343
Rough$5,343$6,855$7,666
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,828$9,243$10,550
Clean$6,342$8,589$9,804
Average$5,371$7,282$8,312
Rough$4,399$5,975$6,820
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,558$10,177$11,595
Clean$7,020$9,457$10,775
Average$5,945$8,018$9,135
Rough$4,870$6,579$7,495
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,270$12,239$13,846
Clean$8,611$11,373$12,867
Average$7,292$9,642$10,909
Rough$5,973$7,912$8,951
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,433$7,680$7,820
Clean$6,904$7,137$7,267
Average$5,847$6,050$6,161
Rough$4,789$4,964$5,055
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,648$12,474$14,544
Clean$8,033$11,592$13,515
Average$6,802$9,828$11,458
Rough$5,572$8,064$9,401
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,003$8,222$9,423
Clean$5,576$7,641$8,756
Average$4,722$6,478$7,424
Rough$3,868$5,315$6,091
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,668$7,250$8,108
Clean$5,265$6,737$7,534
Average$4,458$5,712$6,388
Rough$3,652$4,687$5,241
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,362$8,458$9,593
Clean$5,909$7,860$8,915
Average$5,004$6,664$7,558
Rough$4,099$5,468$6,201
Estimated values
2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV w/3SA (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,380$8,901$9,728
Clean$6,855$8,272$9,040
Average$5,805$7,013$7,665
Rough$4,755$5,754$6,289
