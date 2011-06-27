  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,718$17,719$19,664
Clean$15,245$17,174$19,043
Average$14,301$16,084$17,800
Rough$13,356$14,994$16,557
2015 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,226$14,122$15,962
Clean$11,859$13,688$15,457
Average$11,124$12,819$14,449
Rough$10,389$11,950$13,440
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,654$18,264$20,796
Clean$15,183$17,702$20,139
Average$14,242$16,579$18,824
Rough$13,301$15,455$17,510
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,699$17,943$20,121
Clean$15,227$17,391$19,485
Average$14,283$16,287$18,213
Rough$13,340$15,183$16,942
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,176$17,570$19,892
Clean$14,719$17,029$19,263
Average$13,807$15,948$18,006
Rough$12,895$14,868$16,749
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,950$16,221$18,424
Clean$13,530$15,722$17,841
Average$12,692$14,724$16,677
Rough$11,853$13,726$15,513
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,038$18,348$20,589
Clean$15,556$17,784$19,939
Average$14,592$16,655$18,638
Rough$13,628$15,526$17,336
2015 Honda Crosstour EX V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,867$16,174$18,413
Clean$13,450$15,677$17,831
Average$12,617$14,682$16,667
Rough$11,783$13,687$15,504
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Honda Crosstour on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda Crosstour with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,859 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,688 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Crosstour is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda Crosstour with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,859 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,688 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Honda Crosstour, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda Crosstour with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,859 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,688 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Honda Crosstour. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Honda Crosstour and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Honda Crosstour ranges from $10,389 to $15,962, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Honda Crosstour is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.