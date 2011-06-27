Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,718
|$17,719
|$19,664
|Clean
|$15,245
|$17,174
|$19,043
|Average
|$14,301
|$16,084
|$17,800
|Rough
|$13,356
|$14,994
|$16,557
Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,226
|$14,122
|$15,962
|Clean
|$11,859
|$13,688
|$15,457
|Average
|$11,124
|$12,819
|$14,449
|Rough
|$10,389
|$11,950
|$13,440
Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,654
|$18,264
|$20,796
|Clean
|$15,183
|$17,702
|$20,139
|Average
|$14,242
|$16,579
|$18,824
|Rough
|$13,301
|$15,455
|$17,510
Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,699
|$17,943
|$20,121
|Clean
|$15,227
|$17,391
|$19,485
|Average
|$14,283
|$16,287
|$18,213
|Rough
|$13,340
|$15,183
|$16,942
Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,176
|$17,570
|$19,892
|Clean
|$14,719
|$17,029
|$19,263
|Average
|$13,807
|$15,948
|$18,006
|Rough
|$12,895
|$14,868
|$16,749
Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,950
|$16,221
|$18,424
|Clean
|$13,530
|$15,722
|$17,841
|Average
|$12,692
|$14,724
|$16,677
|Rough
|$11,853
|$13,726
|$15,513
Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,038
|$18,348
|$20,589
|Clean
|$15,556
|$17,784
|$19,939
|Average
|$14,592
|$16,655
|$18,638
|Rough
|$13,628
|$15,526
|$17,336
Estimated values
2015 Honda Crosstour EX V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,867
|$16,174
|$18,413
|Clean
|$13,450
|$15,677
|$17,831
|Average
|$12,617
|$14,682
|$16,667
|Rough
|$11,783
|$13,687
|$15,504