Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,408
|$9,901
|$11,843
|Clean
|$6,939
|$9,261
|$11,053
|Average
|$6,002
|$7,981
|$9,474
|Rough
|$5,065
|$6,701
|$7,895
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,674
|$11,593
|$13,867
|Clean
|$8,125
|$10,844
|$12,943
|Average
|$7,028
|$9,345
|$11,094
|Rough
|$5,930
|$7,846
|$9,244
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,013
|$11,591
|$13,606
|Clean
|$8,443
|$10,842
|$12,699
|Average
|$7,303
|$9,343
|$10,884
|Rough
|$6,162
|$7,845
|$9,070
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,516
|$11,955
|$13,864
|Clean
|$8,914
|$11,182
|$12,940
|Average
|$7,710
|$9,637
|$11,091
|Rough
|$6,506
|$8,091
|$9,242