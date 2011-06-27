Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,945
|$13,688
|$15,608
|Clean
|$10,328
|$12,922
|$14,735
|Average
|$9,092
|$11,390
|$12,987
|Rough
|$7,857
|$9,857
|$11,240
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,760
|$13,981
|$16,231
|Clean
|$10,153
|$13,198
|$15,323
|Average
|$8,939
|$11,633
|$13,506
|Rough
|$7,724
|$10,068
|$11,689
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,358
|$16,481
|$18,666
|Clean
|$12,604
|$15,558
|$17,621
|Average
|$11,097
|$13,714
|$15,532
|Rough
|$9,589
|$11,869
|$13,443
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,075
|$13,091
|$15,198
|Clean
|$9,507
|$12,358
|$14,348
|Average
|$8,370
|$10,893
|$12,646
|Rough
|$7,232
|$9,428
|$10,945
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,182
|$17,434
|$19,711
|Clean
|$13,382
|$16,458
|$18,607
|Average
|$11,781
|$14,507
|$16,401
|Rough
|$10,180
|$12,555
|$14,195
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,561
|$14,368
|$16,333
|Clean
|$10,908
|$13,564
|$15,419
|Average
|$9,604
|$11,955
|$13,591
|Rough
|$8,299
|$10,347
|$11,762