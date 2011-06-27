Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Accent GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,673
|$3,355
|Clean
|$1,254
|$2,396
|$3,010
|Average
|$957
|$1,842
|$2,320
|Rough
|$660
|$1,288
|$1,631
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Accent GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,504
|$2,849
|$3,570
|Clean
|$1,344
|$2,554
|$3,203
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,964
|$2,469
|Rough
|$707
|$1,373
|$1,735
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,613
|$3,266
|Clean
|$1,248
|$2,343
|$2,930
|Average
|$952
|$1,801
|$2,259
|Rough
|$656
|$1,259
|$1,587
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,500
|$2,724
|$3,380
|Clean
|$1,341
|$2,442
|$3,033
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,877
|$2,338
|Rough
|$705
|$1,313
|$1,643
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Accent GLS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$2,507
|$3,149
|Clean
|$1,169
|$2,247
|$2,826
|Average
|$892
|$1,728
|$2,178
|Rough
|$615
|$1,208
|$1,531
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Accent GLS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,419
|$2,687
|$3,367
|Clean
|$1,269
|$2,408
|$3,021
|Average
|$968
|$1,852
|$2,329
|Rough
|$667
|$1,295
|$1,636