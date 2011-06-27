Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,018
|$15,680
|$18,470
|Clean
|$11,158
|$14,561
|$17,146
|Average
|$9,439
|$12,322
|$14,498
|Rough
|$7,720
|$10,083
|$11,851
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,024
|$14,298
|$16,793
|Clean
|$10,235
|$13,277
|$15,589
|Average
|$8,658
|$11,236
|$13,182
|Rough
|$7,081
|$9,194
|$10,775