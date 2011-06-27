Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,596
|$5,193
|$6,364
|Clean
|$3,346
|$4,840
|$5,918
|Average
|$2,846
|$4,133
|$5,028
|Rough
|$2,346
|$3,426
|$4,137
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,082
|$4,085
|$4,829
|Clean
|$2,868
|$3,807
|$4,491
|Average
|$2,439
|$3,251
|$3,815
|Rough
|$2,011
|$2,695
|$3,139
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,747
|$5,299
|$6,439
|Clean
|$3,487
|$4,938
|$5,988
|Average
|$2,966
|$4,217
|$5,087
|Rough
|$2,445
|$3,495
|$4,186
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,487
|$5,062
|$6,215
|Clean
|$3,244
|$4,717
|$5,780
|Average
|$2,760
|$4,028
|$4,910
|Rough
|$2,275
|$3,339
|$4,040