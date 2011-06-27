Estimated values
2009 HUMMER H3 H3X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,965
|$13,618
|$15,188
|Clean
|$10,245
|$12,730
|$14,197
|Average
|$8,804
|$10,953
|$12,216
|Rough
|$7,363
|$9,176
|$10,234
Estimated values
2009 HUMMER H3 Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,897
|$13,733
|$14,824
|Clean
|$11,115
|$12,837
|$13,857
|Average
|$9,552
|$11,045
|$11,923
|Rough
|$7,989
|$9,253
|$9,989
Estimated values
2009 HUMMER H3 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,114
|$10,799
|$11,799
|Clean
|$8,515
|$10,095
|$11,029
|Average
|$7,318
|$8,686
|$9,490
|Rough
|$6,120
|$7,277
|$7,950