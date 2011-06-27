Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,098
|$30,602
|$33,999
|Clean
|$26,077
|$29,459
|$32,730
|Average
|$24,035
|$27,173
|$30,190
|Rough
|$21,993
|$24,887
|$27,651
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,133
|$27,474
|$30,712
|Clean
|$23,224
|$26,448
|$29,565
|Average
|$21,405
|$24,396
|$27,271
|Rough
|$19,587
|$22,344
|$24,977
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,232
|$31,647
|$34,958
|Clean
|$27,168
|$30,465
|$33,653
|Average
|$25,041
|$28,101
|$31,042
|Rough
|$22,913
|$25,737
|$28,430
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,321
|$30,734
|$34,044
|Clean
|$26,291
|$29,586
|$32,773
|Average
|$24,233
|$27,291
|$30,230
|Rough
|$22,174
|$24,995
|$27,687
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,546
|$37,471
|$41,280
|Clean
|$32,282
|$36,071
|$39,738
|Average
|$29,754
|$33,272
|$36,655
|Rough
|$27,226
|$30,474
|$33,572
Estimated values
2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,103
|$35,957
|$39,696
|Clean
|$30,893
|$34,614
|$38,213
|Average
|$28,474
|$31,928
|$35,248
|Rough
|$26,055
|$29,243
|$32,284