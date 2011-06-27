Estimated values
2008 INFINITI EX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,991
|$5,463
|$6,300
|Clean
|$3,746
|$5,123
|$5,893
|Average
|$3,258
|$4,442
|$5,080
|Rough
|$2,769
|$3,760
|$4,267
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,568
|$6,146
|$7,044
|Clean
|$4,288
|$5,763
|$6,590
|Average
|$3,729
|$4,997
|$5,681
|Rough
|$3,170
|$4,230
|$4,772
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,387
|$5,890
|$6,744
|Clean
|$4,118
|$5,523
|$6,309
|Average
|$3,581
|$4,789
|$5,439
|Rough
|$3,044
|$4,054
|$4,568
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI EX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,145
|$5,662
|$6,523
|Clean
|$3,891
|$5,309
|$6,102
|Average
|$3,384
|$4,603
|$5,260
|Rough
|$2,876
|$3,897
|$4,419