Consumer Rating
(12)
1990 Chevrolet Beretta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

GTZ model debuts, with high-output version of Quad 4 engine. GTZ has 180-horsepower, and is available only with five-speed transmission. Short-lived GTU is dropped. An aggressively hyped convertible model never made it to production. Base 2.0-liter engine is swapped for peppier 2.2-liter unit. Optional V6 goes from 2.8 liters to 3.1, and now makes 140 horsepower. Air conditioning is made standard on all but the base model. All Berettas get new cloth seat covers and cushions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Beretta.

5(42%)
4(16%)
3(25%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
3.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good runnin car
j96adms,12/08/2003
great running car but after 200,000 miles the wear is starting to show. best part is im a mechanic backyard mainly but enough to fix all the major problems that have occured on the vehicle itself. the engine and transmission have been fully rehauled so the motor does not have but 60,000 on it ive replace all the interior, seats, dash and some other misilanous parts in fact an entire page worth limiting the problems for the next buyer the reason for selling is the fact that i have a better car to drive but this is a great start for any new driver that is still learning real easy to drive and very dependable
Junk
essay,05/07/2006
Biggest piece of junk I owned. I will just list a few of the things I replaced that I can think of off the top of my head. Ball joints, radiator, 4 injectors, 3 wheel barings, 2+ CV joints, muffler, leaks oil, digital dash goes in and out, clutch, window motor, blower motor, AC compressor, brakes, brake pistons, transmission mount. I'll stop there but I am sure there were more things. Heck all of those things were replaced between 4/98-10/00 then I gave the thing away free because I hated the thing so much! There was a radio station where I lived that said "Crank up the volume so you dont hear that funny noise your car is making" and that is exactly what i always did with that junker!
GTZ is the best model!
andy Mckevitz,02/07/2003
This is a great car to have when you are sick of seeing those hondas with the park benches on back. This car will put them in their place and uphold American car-pride!
NICE 4 PRICE
Travis56346346,06/10/2003
very nice car with lots of power for being stock, and can still pull out good gas milage, what mroe could you want other than power and milage?
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Chevrolet Beretta

Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta is offered in the following submodels: Beretta Indy GT, Beretta GTZ, Beretta Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe, GTZ 2dr Coupe, Indy GT 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Chevrolet Berettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Chevrolet Beretta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta.

Can't find a used 1990 Chevrolet Berettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Beretta for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,542.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,318.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Beretta for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,498.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,361.

