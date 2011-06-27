1990 Chevrolet Beretta Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
GTZ model debuts, with high-output version of Quad 4 engine. GTZ has 180-horsepower, and is available only with five-speed transmission. Short-lived GTU is dropped. An aggressively hyped convertible model never made it to production. Base 2.0-liter engine is swapped for peppier 2.2-liter unit. Optional V6 goes from 2.8 liters to 3.1, and now makes 140 horsepower. Air conditioning is made standard on all but the base model. All Berettas get new cloth seat covers and cushions.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Beretta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
j96adms,12/08/2003
great running car but after 200,000 miles the wear is starting to show. best part is im a mechanic backyard mainly but enough to fix all the major problems that have occured on the vehicle itself. the engine and transmission have been fully rehauled so the motor does not have but 60,000 on it ive replace all the interior, seats, dash and some other misilanous parts in fact an entire page worth limiting the problems for the next buyer the reason for selling is the fact that i have a better car to drive but this is a great start for any new driver that is still learning real easy to drive and very dependable
essay,05/07/2006
Biggest piece of junk I owned. I will just list a few of the things I replaced that I can think of off the top of my head. Ball joints, radiator, 4 injectors, 3 wheel barings, 2+ CV joints, muffler, leaks oil, digital dash goes in and out, clutch, window motor, blower motor, AC compressor, brakes, brake pistons, transmission mount. I'll stop there but I am sure there were more things. Heck all of those things were replaced between 4/98-10/00 then I gave the thing away free because I hated the thing so much! There was a radio station where I lived that said "Crank up the volume so you dont hear that funny noise your car is making" and that is exactly what i always did with that junker!
andy Mckevitz,02/07/2003
This is a great car to have when you are sick of seeing those hondas with the park benches on back. This car will put them in their place and uphold American car-pride!
Travis56346346,06/10/2003
very nice car with lots of power for being stock, and can still pull out good gas milage, what mroe could you want other than power and milage?
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5200 rpm
