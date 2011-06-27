Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,443
|$1,884
|Clean
|$555
|$1,267
|$1,653
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$240
|$562
|$732
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Beretta GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,443
|$1,884
|Clean
|$555
|$1,267
|$1,653
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$240
|$562
|$732
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Beretta Indy GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,443
|$1,884
|Clean
|$555
|$1,267
|$1,653
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$240
|$562
|$732
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Beretta 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,443
|$1,884
|Clean
|$555
|$1,267
|$1,653
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$240
|$562
|$732