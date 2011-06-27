1994 Chevrolet Beretta Review
Used Beretta for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
GT and GTZ are dropped in favor of Z26 model, which offers a standard 170-horsepower Quad 4 engine. Base models get 10 more horsepower, and the 3.1-liter V6 makes an additional 20 horsepower, up to 160. Automatic transmission is unavailable with Quad 4; manual transmission is unavailable with V6. Door-mounted seat belts are added. Automatic door locks secure doors once Beretta is underway, and unlock when car is stopped. Disable this feature by yanking a fuse. Interior lights shut off after 10 minutes to save battery. Warning chime reminds driver that turn signal has been left on.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Beretta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Joe,02/26/2003
This car has been a pain since I bought it. One thing after another has gone wrong with it. The head gasket has had to be changed twice. The engine head had to be replaced. The transmission went out. etc, etc ,etc
Sweet,06/26/2008
Bought this car with 166,000 km on it and drove it to around 277 km. Great mileage and power for days with the 3.1. This car took me everywhere and took a beating. Most reliable car I have ever had. Would start in -40 even after sitting for a month. Broke the signal off and very rare it would smoke from the hazard switch. Even with that much mileage it would put you back in your seat. Never burned any oil and no engine problems from brand new. Car sounded great. After you get used to the brake light always on.
westp1,09/05/2002
very few repairs. only down spot was the brakes. went though a lot of rotors, but drove a lot of stop & go traffic. engine runs as good as the day I bought it. fuel economy is nearly as good too.
saverill,11/04/2002
Never had a problem other than the stubborn Check Engine light coming on often. It should last me another 30,000 miles, unlike similar Ford cars with the same miles.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta info
