Consumer Rating
(11)
1994 Chevrolet Beretta Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

GT and GTZ are dropped in favor of Z26 model, which offers a standard 170-horsepower Quad 4 engine. Base models get 10 more horsepower, and the 3.1-liter V6 makes an additional 20 horsepower, up to 160. Automatic transmission is unavailable with Quad 4; manual transmission is unavailable with V6. Door-mounted seat belts are added. Automatic door locks secure doors once Beretta is underway, and unlock when car is stopped. Disable this feature by yanking a fuse. Interior lights shut off after 10 minutes to save battery. Warning chime reminds driver that turn signal has been left on.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Beretta.

5(36%)
4(27%)
3(37%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not happy
Joe,02/26/2003
This car has been a pain since I bought it. One thing after another has gone wrong with it. The head gasket has had to be changed twice. The engine head had to be replaced. The transmission went out. etc, etc ,etc
Loved that car
Sweet,06/26/2008
Bought this car with 166,000 km on it and drove it to around 277 km. Great mileage and power for days with the 3.1. This car took me everywhere and took a beating. Most reliable car I have ever had. Would start in -40 even after sitting for a month. Broke the signal off and very rare it would smoke from the hazard switch. Even with that much mileage it would put you back in your seat. Never burned any oil and no engine problems from brand new. Car sounded great. After you get used to the brake light always on.
loved this car
westp1,09/05/2002
very few repairs. only down spot was the brakes. went though a lot of rotors, but drove a lot of stop & go traffic. engine runs as good as the day I bought it. fuel economy is nearly as good too.
dependable little beretta
saverill,11/04/2002
Never had a problem other than the stubborn Check Engine light coming on often. It should last me another 30,000 miles, unlike similar Ford cars with the same miles.
See all 11 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Beretta
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chevrolet Beretta

Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta is offered in the following submodels: Beretta Coupe. Available styles include Z26 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Berettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Beretta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Berettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Beretta for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,932.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Beretta for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,931.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Beretta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

