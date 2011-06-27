1992 Chevrolet Beretta Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$646 - $1,662
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
ABS is standard. Base engine gains 15 horsepower. GTZ gets revised gearing for better off-the-line acceleration. Base V6 models get gearing change designed to save fuel. Order a GTZ with the V6, and you'll get touring tires instead of high-performance rubber. Front brakes are slightly larger on all models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Beretta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GTZdriver,03/18/2005
This car is amazing. I bought it from a relative a few months ago. If you like performance but don't like the high price that comes with it, I suggest the GTZ with the 2.3 liter "High Output" engine. Although 180 hp doesn't sound like much, it sure feels like a whole lot more. It has 144,500 miles and neither my relative or I have had any mechanical problems, although I can say the European suspension (Getrag) squeaks every now and again. Otherwise, it sticks to the road with its rather big tires (on 16-inch rims). As far as the interior, it is very comfortable for a compact performance car. Sure there are better cars, but not everyone has the money.
moppymop,11/11/2010
Where do I start...horrible ergonomics (GM couldn't even be bothered to make the driver's seat line up with the steering wheel), sub-Happy Meal-quality interior trim, interior and exterior parts fell off at random, crappy 3 speed auto sucked out every last iota of performance the 3100 V6 had in it (which wasn't much to begin with), leaked water in the rain, transmission was toast at 70K miles. Unless someone is paying you to take one of these cars, you don't want one.
Yeah,11/17/2002
Hi, about one month ago I went and bought my first car went out and bought a 92 Chevy Beretta GT black with the teal pinstripe and teal and crome wheels looks perfect never seen a car look so good with its age. The car has just a little over 76000 miles on it and i bought it on its looks. I have done more work to this car then i knew could be done had to have regular work done yeah ok but i had to replace the head because it was cracked the started struts radiator and who knows what next my recommendation is not to buy one i am already ready to sell it.
VonBounden,09/06/2003
Every little plastic nob came off in my hand or broke completely. The e- brake came off the shaft once as it was only held on by a single little screw. The shocks were so soft and the suspension so undersprung, you could drive it around a corner at 20mph and the fuel pump couldn't get enough gas to keep the engine running because it leaned so heavily. It had the GM-Paint Disease, where the EPA mandated paint wasn't properly matched to the primer and began to wash off. This is a rust-free car, mind you. Horribly underpowered breaks. Paper- plate speakers produce a lovely timberless sound quality that can turn even your favorite song into dreadful noise.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta features & specs
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
