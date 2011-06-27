  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Beretta
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1992 Chevrolet Beretta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Beretta for Sale
List Price Estimate
$646 - $1,662
Used Beretta for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

ABS is standard. Base engine gains 15 horsepower. GTZ gets revised gearing for better off-the-line acceleration. Base V6 models get gearing change designed to save fuel. Order a GTZ with the V6, and you'll get touring tires instead of high-performance rubber. Front brakes are slightly larger on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Beretta.

5(45%)
4(11%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(22%)
3.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rocket on Wheels
GTZdriver,03/18/2005
This car is amazing. I bought it from a relative a few months ago. If you like performance but don't like the high price that comes with it, I suggest the GTZ with the 2.3 liter "High Output" engine. Although 180 hp doesn't sound like much, it sure feels like a whole lot more. It has 144,500 miles and neither my relative or I have had any mechanical problems, although I can say the European suspension (Getrag) squeaks every now and again. Otherwise, it sticks to the road with its rather big tires (on 16-inch rims). As far as the interior, it is very comfortable for a compact performance car. Sure there are better cars, but not everyone has the money.
What a piece of junk!
moppymop,11/11/2010
Where do I start...horrible ergonomics (GM couldn't even be bothered to make the driver's seat line up with the steering wheel), sub-Happy Meal-quality interior trim, interior and exterior parts fell off at random, crappy 3 speed auto sucked out every last iota of performance the 3100 V6 had in it (which wasn't much to begin with), leaked water in the rain, transmission was toast at 70K miles. Unless someone is paying you to take one of these cars, you don't want one.
I wouldn't buy one.
Yeah,11/17/2002
Hi, about one month ago I went and bought my first car went out and bought a 92 Chevy Beretta GT black with the teal pinstripe and teal and crome wheels looks perfect never seen a car look so good with its age. The car has just a little over 76000 miles on it and i bought it on its looks. I have done more work to this car then i knew could be done had to have regular work done yeah ok but i had to replace the head because it was cracked the started struts radiator and who knows what next my recommendation is not to buy one i am already ready to sell it.
Mid-80s GM Crap Carry-Over
VonBounden,09/06/2003
Every little plastic nob came off in my hand or broke completely. The e- brake came off the shaft once as it was only held on by a single little screw. The shocks were so soft and the suspension so undersprung, you could drive it around a corner at 20mph and the fuel pump couldn't get enough gas to keep the engine running because it leaned so heavily. It had the GM-Paint Disease, where the EPA mandated paint wasn't properly matched to the primer and began to wash off. This is a rust-free car, mind you. Horribly underpowered breaks. Paper- plate speakers produce a lovely timberless sound quality that can turn even your favorite song into dreadful noise.
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Chevrolet Beretta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chevrolet Beretta

Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta is offered in the following submodels: Beretta GTZ, Beretta Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and GTZ 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Chevrolet Berettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Chevrolet Beretta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta.

Can't find a used 1992 Chevrolet Berettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Beretta for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,123.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,142.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Beretta for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,615.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,169.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Chevrolet Beretta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Beretta lease specials

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles