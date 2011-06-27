  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
1993 Chevrolet Beretta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Standard engine on the GT is now a ridiculous 110-horsepower four-cylinder from the base car. The V6 is optional. GTZ's Quad 4 engine loses five horsepower to emissions regulations. A brake/shift interlock has been added to automatic transmissions. Manuals get an improved clutch.

Awesome Car
DTblueSS,06/11/2002
I searched and searched for a car that I would like and could afford, after 6 months of searching and researching I decided I wanted a beretta gtz, and I think it is the best decision I have ever made, This car is a blast it looks great and drives even better, the 28 mpg is also A great bonus. The quad 4 four cylinder engine which makes over 180 hp combined with a very tight 5-speed makes for the best driving and occassional street racing car I have ever had. This car is an overall great buy I would highly reccomend it to anyone.
I really should get rid of it but I love it too much!
mizzicah,04/19/2011
First of all this website wouldn't let me select my kind of berretta. Mine is a 6 cylinder 3.1 liter. I received this car as a graduation gift from high school... in 1995. It is now 2011 and it's still going strong. I gotta say though that I loaned it to my friends to drive for a week through dusty corn fields in Illinois and the cabin air has never been the same. I just end up opening up the windows more often in the summer and dressing warmer in the winter. Also the engine has slight hesitation when going up certain hills. It has done this for 4 years now with no more symptoms increasing. This car is rock solid.
Beretta coupe
thabigcahunaman,07/20/2002
I bought a chevy beretta. I was somewhat pleased with the acceleration. I had to fix a few things as it had 127,000 miles on it when I bought it. But, it still seems to be going strong. The gas mileage is pretty good too. For the price I got, I couldn't have asked for more. Sporty and quick, this car will make most people happy to be driving a chevy.
Good1st Car
TabithaP,08/06/2002
The car does handle well and has a great pickup engine considering it's only a 4 cylinder. I've had to put over $1,600 in repairs on it in one year. The window has come out of the track 3 times, it completely drops and needs to be taken completely apart in order to glue it. Now I have to replace the whole door. Not including getting the breaks done twice already. Other than that, it's fine.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
