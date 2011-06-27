1993 Chevrolet Beretta Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$647 - $1,665
Used Beretta for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Standard engine on the GT is now a ridiculous 110-horsepower four-cylinder from the base car. The V6 is optional. GTZ's Quad 4 engine loses five horsepower to emissions regulations. A brake/shift interlock has been added to automatic transmissions. Manuals get an improved clutch.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Beretta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
DTblueSS,06/11/2002
I searched and searched for a car that I would like and could afford, after 6 months of searching and researching I decided I wanted a beretta gtz, and I think it is the best decision I have ever made, This car is a blast it looks great and drives even better, the 28 mpg is also A great bonus. The quad 4 four cylinder engine which makes over 180 hp combined with a very tight 5-speed makes for the best driving and occassional street racing car I have ever had. This car is an overall great buy I would highly reccomend it to anyone.
mizzicah,04/19/2011
First of all this website wouldn't let me select my kind of berretta. Mine is a 6 cylinder 3.1 liter. I received this car as a graduation gift from high school... in 1995. It is now 2011 and it's still going strong. I gotta say though that I loaned it to my friends to drive for a week through dusty corn fields in Illinois and the cabin air has never been the same. I just end up opening up the windows more often in the summer and dressing warmer in the winter. Also the engine has slight hesitation when going up certain hills. It has done this for 4 years now with no more symptoms increasing. This car is rock solid.
thabigcahunaman,07/20/2002
I bought a chevy beretta. I was somewhat pleased with the acceleration. I had to fix a few things as it had 127,000 miles on it when I bought it. But, it still seems to be going strong. The gas mileage is pretty good too. For the price I got, I couldn't have asked for more. Sporty and quick, this car will make most people happy to be driving a chevy.
TabithaP,08/06/2002
The car does handle well and has a great pickup engine considering it's only a 4 cylinder. I've had to put over $1,600 in repairs on it in one year. The window has come out of the track 3 times, it completely drops and needs to be taken completely apart in order to glue it. Now I have to replace the whole door. Not including getting the breaks done twice already. Other than that, it's fine.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta features & specs
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Beretta
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019