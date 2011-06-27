First of all this website wouldn't let me select my kind of berretta. Mine is a 6 cylinder 3.1 liter. I received this car as a graduation gift from high school... in 1995. It is now 2011 and it's still going strong. I gotta say though that I loaned it to my friends to drive for a week through dusty corn fields in Illinois and the cabin air has never been the same. I just end up opening up the windows more often in the summer and dressing warmer in the winter. Also the engine has slight hesitation when going up certain hills. It has done this for 4 years now with no more symptoms increasing. This car is rock solid.

Read more