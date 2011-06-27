1991 Chevrolet Beretta Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$645 - $1,660
1991 Highlights
New dashboard debuts, and a driver airbag is added. Color-keyed lace-spoke alloys are available on GT, along with revised graphics. A CD player is newly optional. GTZ can be ordered with the more tame 3.1-liter V6 found in other Berettas so that folks who hate to shift their own gears can get a GTZ with an automatic transmission. All Quad 4 GTZs come with a five-speed only.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Joe,06/08/2005
This is the 2nd Beretta GT I have owned. The car is quick and nimble, and sounds like a baby muscle car. It is very low to the ground, and a bit harder to get out of than a regular car. It is/was an affordable sports car. Handling is awesome. The dashboard on most Berettas warps over time. I don't know why. My 1st Beretta was OK, but this one I bought with the dash already warped. Only the passenger side. You can't put anything on it, but it remains fully functional. Once the dash warps, the metal strip over the air vent next to the windshield becomes loose. I had to stick a folded up business card in so it wouldn't make noise. The car has 122,000 miles on it and no major problem
V_i_D,04/16/2003
This car has to be the best idea that Chevrolet has ever come up with. All around it's a great car with more positives than negatives. I'm sure that if I had bought this car brand new that it would have never broken... I got it used so I can't control how they treated it, but I treat my baby like I would a best friend. It treats me the same way and that's why I love it.
Julie,07/12/2008
I bought my '91 Beretta in 1995, and other than the usual maintenance stuff and a new alternator some years ago, it has required very little repair. It has been completely reliable during some brutal Chicago winters, always starting up immediately in the mornings. Unfortunately, the power steering fluid is leaking and the repair will cost more than this 17- year-old car is worth now. But up until a few weeks ago, this was an outstanding car. I really got my money's worth!
Beretta4life,04/07/2009
The fact is yes the car HAD problems, give me the beretta anyday. Both my brothers have them and both are now well over 200000 miles. Needs a turbo that's about it, yes it breaks but its cheap to fix. Never been stranded that's all that matters.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta info
