  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Beretta
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

1991 Chevrolet Beretta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Beretta for Sale
List Price Estimate
$645 - $1,660
Used Beretta for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New dashboard debuts, and a driver airbag is added. Color-keyed lace-spoke alloys are available on GT, along with revised graphics. A CD player is newly optional. GTZ can be ordered with the more tame 3.1-liter V6 found in other Berettas so that folks who hate to shift their own gears can get a GTZ with an automatic transmission. All Quad 4 GTZs come with a five-speed only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Beretta.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Joe's Review
Joe,06/08/2005
This is the 2nd Beretta GT I have owned. The car is quick and nimble, and sounds like a baby muscle car. It is very low to the ground, and a bit harder to get out of than a regular car. It is/was an affordable sports car. Handling is awesome. The dashboard on most Berettas warps over time. I don't know why. My 1st Beretta was OK, but this one I bought with the dash already warped. Only the passenger side. You can't put anything on it, but it remains fully functional. Once the dash warps, the metal strip over the air vent next to the windshield becomes loose. I had to stick a folded up business card in so it wouldn't make noise. The car has 122,000 miles on it and no major problem
Amazing machine
V_i_D,04/16/2003
This car has to be the best idea that Chevrolet has ever come up with. All around it's a great car with more positives than negatives. I'm sure that if I had bought this car brand new that it would have never broken... I got it used so I can't control how they treated it, but I treat my baby like I would a best friend. It treats me the same way and that's why I love it.
So sad to see it go
Julie,07/12/2008
I bought my '91 Beretta in 1995, and other than the usual maintenance stuff and a new alternator some years ago, it has required very little repair. It has been completely reliable during some brutal Chicago winters, always starting up immediately in the mornings. Unfortunately, the power steering fluid is leaking and the repair will cost more than this 17- year-old car is worth now. But up until a few weeks ago, this was an outstanding car. I really got my money's worth!
Facts
Beretta4life,04/07/2009
The fact is yes the car HAD problems, give me the beretta anyday. Both my brothers have them and both are now well over 200000 miles. Needs a turbo that's about it, yes it breaks but its cheap to fix. Never been stranded that's all that matters.
See all 13 reviews of the 1991 Chevrolet Beretta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chevrolet Beretta

Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta is offered in the following submodels: Beretta GTZ, Beretta Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and GTZ 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Chevrolet Berettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Chevrolet Beretta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta.

Can't find a used 1991 Chevrolet Berettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Beretta for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,975.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,417.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Beretta for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,436.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,860.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Chevrolet Beretta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Beretta lease specials

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles