1995 Chevrolet Beretta Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$649 - $1,669
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Daytime running lights are newly standard. 170-horse Quad 4 engine is dropped, and 3.1-liter V6 loses five horsepower. Platinum-tipped spark plugs are standard on both engines.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Beretta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Michael,09/25/2010
A fairly "cool" looking vehicle with performance capabilities and good fuel economy! Handling is great and on the last road trip, was getting 420 miles a tank (16 gal) doing 80+ mph. Fairly Large trunk space and comfortable bucket seating. Excellent Braking System and restraint system for high speed driving and safety!
shado,02/25/2009
Now, I've had mine for about 4 months and compared to my first car and my second car the Beretta is a family car, yes, even the z26. All my other cars are faster off the line and down the track. The only good thing I can say about the Beretta is that it does get good mileage for a V6 and it does get me from point a to point b with out any problems. I would get this car for a young driver but not for the thrill seeker
ki,05/08/2002
very reliable car, i love it for a first car
floridacats,01/19/2008
I bought my Beretta slightly used. Have had it for 12 years now and have 213,000 miles on it. Yes it needs a new engine but It has given me little trouble and I wish too Chevy would make them again. It has good space inside for tall drivers. I'll be sad to see her go.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet Beretta features & specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
