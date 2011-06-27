Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Consumer Reviews
good runnin car
great running car but after 200,000 miles the wear is starting to show. best part is im a mechanic backyard mainly but enough to fix all the major problems that have occured on the vehicle itself. the engine and transmission have been fully rehauled so the motor does not have but 60,000 on it ive replace all the interior, seats, dash and some other misilanous parts in fact an entire page worth limiting the problems for the next buyer the reason for selling is the fact that i have a better car to drive but this is a great start for any new driver that is still learning real easy to drive and very dependable
Junk
Biggest piece of junk I owned. I will just list a few of the things I replaced that I can think of off the top of my head. Ball joints, radiator, 4 injectors, 3 wheel barings, 2+ CV joints, muffler, leaks oil, digital dash goes in and out, clutch, window motor, blower motor, AC compressor, brakes, brake pistons, transmission mount. I'll stop there but I am sure there were more things. Heck all of those things were replaced between 4/98-10/00 then I gave the thing away free because I hated the thing so much! There was a radio station where I lived that said "Crank up the volume so you dont hear that funny noise your car is making" and that is exactly what i always did with that junker!
GTZ is the best model!
This is a great car to have when you are sick of seeing those hondas with the park benches on back. This car will put them in their place and uphold American car-pride!
NICE 4 PRICE
very nice car with lots of power for being stock, and can still pull out good gas milage, what mroe could you want other than power and milage?
My Beretta Indy
I love this car, it's 13 years old and still looking nice. Cheap to repair in most cases. Lots of power.
