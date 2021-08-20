The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021

Mainstream subcompact SUVs

Chevrolet Trailblazer

We're starting with the best here. The Trailblazer is easy to drive and comes well stocked with features. The Trailblazer further distinguishes itself with sharp styling and positively spacious rear seats. It's not particularly quick, even with the more powerful 1.3-liter engine upgrade. But the Trailblazer's performance is certainly adequate for most extra-small SUV shoppers.

Elsewhere, this new Trailblazer easily exceeded our expectations, and we're confident you'll be just as pleasantly surprised by how good it is.

Mazda CX-30

In a very close second place is the Mazda CX-30. It stands out from the rest with its sleek style and upscale interior. What's better: It's fun to drive. The base engine gets the CX-30 to 60 mph in 9 seconds, which is a little quicker than average, while the turbocharged option gets you there in only 6.4 seconds. That makes it the quickest in the class. It's also a Mazda, which means it handles curves better than rivals, yet the ride quality remains calm and comfortable.

Drawbacks are few but include some big blind spots and below-average fuel economy.

Buick Encore GX

It's been a while since Buick has been on an Edmunds best-of list, but it's good to see it back with the Encore GX. Don't confuse it with the regular Encore; this Encore GX is newer and mechanically related to the Chevy Trailblazer. That means it also comes with lots of advanced driver aids and an above-average amount of interior space. We also like the Encore GX's smooth ride quality.

The Encore GX has the same lackluster acceleration as the Trailblazer, and it can be more expensive than others in the class. But overall there's a lot to like here.

Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona has an impressive Edmunds rating score and is right in the mix with the Mazda and Buick. The Kona's advantages include a punchy turbo engine option and nimble handling. As with most Hyundais, the Kona also earns more points for value — you get a lot of features for the money as well as a great warranty.

The main drawbacks to the Kona are an underpowered base engine, an abundance of hard plastics inside the cabin, and less cargo space than what's available from some of the other SUVs on our list.

Subaru Crosstrek

Defining the Subaru Crosstrek isn't easy. Is it a wagon, a hatchback or a subcompact crossover? Whatever you call it, the Crosstrek distinguishes itself from the rest of the class with taller ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. This combination gives the Crosstrek greater abilities off-road or in nasty weather. We also like it for its spacious rear seats and comfortable ride.

What's not to like? Well, the base engine is pretty weak, but a newly available 182-horsepower engine in the top trims should solve the need for more oomph. There's also quite a bit of body roll when you're taking turns, and the cargo capacity is on the small side.