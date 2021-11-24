Ford Pulls the Wraps off the Global Version of the Redesigned 2023 Ranger Pickup

The current Ford Ranger has only been available in the U.S. since 2019, but it's been on sale in the rest of the world for much longer than that. That means it's time for a redo, and Ford has a new Ranger planned for the 2023 model year. The redesigned Ranger just broke cover, but it's the global version, meaning that not all aspects of the vehicle you see here will make it to the US. The new Ranger is developed in Australia, hence all the right-hand drive interior photos. Details for the American-spec Ranger are still under wraps, but plenty of what you see here should make it to our shores.

First, let's talk about styling. Ford said it conducted more than 5,000 interviews with customers to find out what they wanted in the new Ranger, and a tougher look was high up on the list of priorities. The boxier front end is complemented by a new grille and C-shaped daytime running lights akin to those on the Maverick and Ford F-150. The flat sides give the Ranger a more classic truck look, and the rear fenders are more pronounced.

Underneath the new sheetmetal is a chassis carried over from the current Ranger, though the wheelbase and width have each grown by two inches. Increasing the wheelbase should translate to a roomier cabin, in addition to improving the Ranger's approach angle during off-road antics. The rear shocks, meanwhile, have been moved outboard of the frame rails. The result, Ford says, is a more comfortable ride all around.

The global Ranger will likely also come with a number of cab configurations and bed lengths, but Ford isn't talking specifics yet. One thing we are able to glean from photos is the selectable four-wheel drive system (which borrows its knob from the Bronco). Rear-wheel drive, four-hi, and four-lo all look to be selectable from the knob, and while we don't know if all of these modes will make their way to the US-spec Ranger, we think it's a safe bet.

The current Ranger, while capable enough, wasn't ready for the U.S. market when it showed up in 2019. It was a truck designed for the rest of the world, and American buyers typically expect more capability and more amenities from their pickups. The new Ranger has set out to right some of those wrongs, and we hope that Ford has made a pickup truck that can finally rival the best from Chevy and Toyota.

What's under the Ranger's hood?