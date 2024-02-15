The Polestar 3, the automaker’s first electric SUV, hits the U.S. market in just a few months with a starting price of $85,300, including a $1,400 destination fee. The automaker is also offering a $7,500 lease incentive until February 29. The Polestar 3 is a two-row electric SUV with an estimated 300 miles of range and a handful of included packages as standard. There's also a separate trim level that includes the Performance Pack, which starts at $91,300.

Every Polestar 3 comes with the Pilot and Plus packages. The former includes a number of driver assistance systems, such as Pilot Assist, which is adaptive cruise control with steering assistance. Also included are automated lane change and parking systems, as well as a color head-up display. Polestar offers a version of this package with a lidar system, which should eventually enable Level 3 autonomous driving. Selecting this package will delay delivery, with the first units shipping in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Plus pack, which is included on both trim levels, is more luxury-oriented. It adds a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, wool upholstery, aluminum trim, a sound-reducing windshield, heated rear seats and steering wheel, air filtration and soft-close doors. You also get a fold-up cargo floor that houses grocery bag hooks. It’s possible that these two packages could be made optional later in order to bring down the SUV’s starting price.

The range-topping Performance Pack model adds a little more power — 517 horsepower, up from 489 hp in the base model. However, range falls to an estimated 270 miles. Changes include a more involved full-time all-wheel-drive system for the two electric motors, as well as 22-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires, a new suspension setup, and sporty gold accents on the dash, seatbelts and valve stem caps.